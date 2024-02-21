Key Takeaways Windows Copilot in Windows 11 has expanded capabilities, allowing users to do more tasks like take screenshots and start a focus session.

The Power Automate plugin in Copilot adds automation features to help with tasks like writing emails and managing files efficiently.

To access the latest Copilot improvements, Windows Insider membership is required, with benefits only available to Canary Channel Insiders at this moment.

Microsoft has introduced some solid improvements to its Copilot tool in Windows 11 by adding new automation features and the ability to manage more system settings.

One of the major criticisms of Windows Copilot at launch was that it could change only a handful of system settings and not all. While the Windows Copilot still cannot change all your Windows 11 settings, its capabilities have expanded to let you start a focus session, snap a window, launch an application, take screenshots, and many more that weren't possible before. The full list of things you can now ask Windows Copilot to do is below:

Ask for available wireless networks.

Ask for system or device information.

Ask for battery information.

Ask to clean storage.

Ask to empty recycle bin.

Ask to toggle battery saver.

Ask to show startup apps.

Ask for your IP address.

Ask for system, device, or storage information.

Ask to turn on narrator.

Ask to open voice access.

Ask to turn on magnifier.

Ask to change text size.

Ask to start live captions.

Ask to turn on high-contrast.

Ask to start voice typing.

Ask to toggle dark/light theme.

Ask to toggle Bluetooth.

Ask to toggle do not disturb.

Ask to add a device.

Ask to take a screenshot.

Ask to cast your screen to another monitor.

Ask to change your background image.

Ask to set volume, change volume, or mute/unmute volume.

Ask to launch an application.

State that certain parts of your PC aren't working: Audio, Windows Update, Camera, Bluetooth, Printer, Network, others.

Ask to snap a window.

Ask to start a focus session. read more

Besides expanding its built-in capabilities, Microsoft has also introduced the Power Automate plugin in Copilot to bring automation features for helping you with a range of tasks, from writing an email to manipulating and managing files. Before using the plugin, make sure you're signed in to Windows Copilot using the Microsoft account and have downloaded or updated the Power Automate Desktop to the latest version from the Microsoft Store.

Related Explaining the Windows Insider Program channels for Windows 11 betas Microsoft's Windows Insider Program can be confusing if you're new, so here's everything you need to know for testing the Windows 11 beta.

Windows Copilot is available on PCs running Windows 10 and Windows 11 23H2, but to use the Power Automate plugin and reap benefit from its handling of more Windows system settings, you need to be a Windows Insider. Currently, the latest improvements in Copilot for Windows are available only to Canary Channel Insiders running Windows 11 build 26058.