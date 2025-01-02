Summary Incase has partnered with Microsoft for a Compact Ergonomic Keyboard

Features include cushioned palm rest, full-size keys, and a dedicated Copilot key

More details to be revealed at CES 2025, retailing at $119.99

Incase is a fairly popular brand in the tech space, known for designing PC and smartphone accessories. Last year, the company partnered with Microsoft to produce official "Designed by Microsoft" accessories after the Redmond tech firm discontinued most of its own branded peripherals. Over the past year or so, we have reviewed several Incase products and found them to be quite impressive. Now, Incase has announced a new compact ergonomic keyboard for your desktop PC, with the headliner being a dedicated Copilot key.

A keyboard designed by Microsoft

Interestingly, the Incase Compact Ergonomic Keyboard also falls under the Designed by Microsoft umbrella, which may boost the confidence of potential buyers. While the emphasis is clearly on the dedicated Copilot key, here are some of the other specifications:

Compact ergonomic split design with cushioned palm rest

Full-size scissor keys with 1.3mm travel

Dimensions of 13x8.6x1.2 inches

36-month battery life with AAA batteries included

Quick access to emoji and call-mute button

Supports both Windows 10 and Windows 11

Source: Incase

Incase's parent brand Onward's General Manager, Marshall Clark, boasted:

The Compact Ergonomic Keyboard was designed to take up the smallest possible amount of space while maintaining typing accuracy, comfort and a high-level of performance. We are extremely proud to debut the most innovative and comfortable keyboard for work, play and learning.

Incase will show off its keyboard at the upcoming CES 2025 showcase next week, with plans to ship the hardware sometime in "early 2025". We'll find out more concrete details in the coming days, but the keyboard will be available at a retail price of $119.99, likely on Incase's own website, Amazon, and Best Buy. It'll be interesting to see if the Copilot key acts as a driving force for people browsing this particular hardware category - response to the assistive AI software has been mixed so far in the consumer space.