After months of being exclusive to Qualcomm's Snapdragon X series of processors, the Copilot+ features on Windows 11 are now starting to become available to Intel and AMD-powered PCs. The latest Windows 11 build in the Dev channel brings all the existing Copilot+ experiences to laptops powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors and AMD Ryzen AI 300 HX chips.

This latest release also comes with a new way to use Click To Do, which can be accessed anywhere while using your PC.

Copilot+ comes to Intel and AMD

Close

It had been some time since Microsoft promised Copilot+ features would come to PCs with Intel and AMD processors by the end of the year, and today, it's finally happened. Initially, availability was planned for some time in November, but it was going to be after Microsoft made Recall available for Snapdragon PCs, which was planned for October at the time. Instead, Recall was only made available to Insiders with Snapdragon X PCs in late November, so the Intel and AMD launch was delayed as well.

The availability of Copilot+ brings all the existing features to laptops with Intel Core Ultra Series 2 (Lunar Lake) and AMD Ryzen AI 300 HX (Strix Point) processors. All of these models were released from July 2024 onwards, meaning you still need to have a very recent computer in order to enjoy these features. Any computer launched before July will not be compatible with Copilot+ since they don't have an NPU with at least 40TOPS of performance.

In addition to Recall, which lets you go back to anything you were doing in the past and search your activity history with natural language, Copilot+ brings many other experiences to these PCs. This includes: advanced Windows Studio Effects, with new filters and a more aggressive eye contact feature; Cocreator in Paint, which allows you to doodle an image and ask paint to convert it into a more complex image using a variety of styles; Image Creator and Restyle Image in Photos, allowing you to create completely new images or change the look of an existing image using only the power available locally on your device.

A few features aren't mentioned in Microsoft's announcement, however. These include live captions with real-time translation, Super Resolution in the Photos app, and Generative fill in the Paint app. It's unclear if these were overlooked for the announcement or if they may only be rolled out later.

New features for Click To Do

Image credit: Microsoft

The last major feature that's part of Copilot+ is Click To Do, which is also becoming available to Intel and AMD PCs, following its recent release for Snapdragon. However, Click To Do is also getting a worthy upgrade of its own for all Windows Insiders in the Dev channel today, whether you have a Snapdragon, Intel, or AMD Copilot+ PC.

With the latest update, you can now launch Click To Do from basically anywhere while using your PC, with a few different methods available. You can hold the Windows Key and right-click the screen, press the Windows key + Q, using the Snipping Tool, ot searching for "click to do" in the search bar. Either way, you no longer have to open Recall first and use Click To Do on a saved snapshot — you can just use it in real time whenever you need it.

What's more, Click To Do now offers a couple of new text actions, those being the ability to summarize or rewrite a piece of text. This is the first use of the Phi Silica small language model Microsoft announced earlier this year, which runs entirely on device. However, these new text actions are currently exclusive to Snapdragon PCs, with support for Intel and AMD PCs coming soon.

All of this is rolling out with build 26120.2510 of Windows 11, which is now available in the Dev channel. The update also includes the updated design language for Windows Hello and other minor improvements. If you're already enrolled in the channel, you'll get the update automatically sooner rather than later.