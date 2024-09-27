Microsoft just introduced Copilot in OneDrive, offering licensed commercial users a powerful AI tool to help streamline file management. With Copilot, users can tackle everyday tasks like comparing documents, summarizing large files, and generating new ideas more efficiently, all without leaving OneDrive. Here's a look at how Copilot can now be used to handle files.

Easily Compare Differences Between Documents

Credit: Microsoft

Working with multiple versions of contracts, financial reports, or other important documents can be a headache, especially when trying to spot differences. Copilot makes this easier by letting you compare up to five files at once. Instead of opening each file manually, the tool lays out the differences in a clear table, helping you quickly spot what's changed.

Find Answers from Multiple Files

Need to pull insights from several documents without reading through them all? Copilot can search through your OneDrive files and answer specific questions by analyzing their contents. Whether you're looking for data points in financial reports or need to summarize sections from a project plan, the AI helps pull the relevant information for you, saving you from hours of manual searching.

Generate New Ideas from Existing Documents

Sometimes, getting started on a new document can be tough, especially when you're dealing with writer's block. Copilot helps jumpstart your work by suggesting ideas, outlines, or even generating a first draft based on related files in your OneDrive. If you need a quick start on a marketing plan or a project proposal, Copilot can offer suggestions to get you moving.

Summarize Large Documents Quickly

Credit: Microsoft

Going through long documents to extract the most important information can be time-consuming. Copilot simplifies this process by generating summaries of individual files or up to five at once. Instead of wading through dense reports or detailed proposals, you get a concise overview that helps you focus on what matters.

A More Efficient Future with OneDrive

Microsoft says Copilot in OneDrive is just the beginning of its push to integrate AI into everyday tasks. With more features likely on the way, the goal is to make file management simpler and more efficient, especially for those dealing with large volumes of data. Copilot is available now for commercial users on OneDrive for the web, and it offers a glimpse into a more automated, AI-driven future of work.

Microsoft will be hosting a digital event on October 8th titled "AI Innovations for the New Era of Work and Home," where more updates on Copilot and other AI features are expected. Feedback is also encouraged directly through the tool, helping Microsoft refine the experience further.

How to Start Using Copilot

Using Copilot is straightforward. Simply hover over a file in your OneDrive and click the Copilot button to bring up options. You can also select multiple files and run Copilot across them to get more comprehensive results. Copilot in OneDrive requires a Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365 license and is currently available on OneDrive for web and for our commercial users only.

.