Microsoft and its partners launched the first wave of Copilot+ PCs this week, after weeks of excitement surrounding the new hardware. That excitement is two-fold. On one hand, Copilot+ seemed like a very enticing feature, especially with features like Recall, and on the other hand, these are the first computers powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X series chipsets, which could be a revolution for the Windows PC market.

But for all the excitement around this new platform, there's quickly been a sense that Microsoft is still absolutely clueless when it comes to communication and proper planning around its launches. Whether it's communicating to consumers, partners, or even within the company itself, Microsoft is a mess.

All your games will just work... right?

Except Microsoft's own

One of the big questions when it came to the Snapdragon X Elite was whether you could use it for gaming. The games industry has revolved around the x86 architecture for a very long time, and these are such complex pieces of software that emulation is a real challenge. But Qualcomm and Microsoft promised that, aside from anti-cheat software, your games should just work.

Now, I'm sure exceptions were going to exist, and some games may not run smoothly, but you would expect the majority to work in some capacity. So you can imagine my surprise when our Editor-in-Chief Rich Woods, posted this screenshot on Twitter (now X):

Forza Horizon 5, a Microsoft-developed game on Microsoft's own storefront refuses to install on a Snapdragon X Elite PC. There's also a Steam version, but that seemingly refuses to open as well. This is a game that runs well on Intel integrated graphics, too.

Ensuring every game would work at launch was always going to be challenging if not impossible, but Microsoft is in charge of all these parts of the ecosystem. Microsoft has been gearing up to launch these Arm PCs for years, with the hardware itself being basically finalized back in December. Microsoft develops Forza, it owns the Microsoft Store, and it's responsible for Xbox Game Pass, a subscription service with millions of subscribers that includes Forza Horizon 5. How is it that the pieces were never put together to ensure that customers could have a good experience at launch?

This is reputation-breaking stuff. People want to buy a PC that does everything their existing PC can do and then some. That's what Microsoft and Qualcomm promised. But even the parts that are under Microsoft's direct control failed to come together. Somehow, Cyberpunk 2077 runs on the Snapdragon X Elite, but neither Forza Horizon 5 or Halo Infinite — both Microsoft games — seem to work. And that will inevitably lead to articles and posts all over the internet warning users to stay away from the platform.

The Recall fiasco

Copilot+ is meaningless without it

Then there's the whole situation with Recall, which has multiple problems in itself. Microsoft announced Recall on May 20th, less than a month before laptops were set to ship with the feature. Aside from third-party reports on the general concept of the feature, no one knew Recall was a thing beforehand, because it was never made available in the Windows Insider Program.

And then it was announced, and people started playing around with it. Users found out that the experience would be on by default, taking screenshots of everything a user does on their PC. They also found out that despite promises of security, all that data was stored completely unencrypted on the laptop's hard drive.

After a few days of deafening silence, Microsoft then announced it was pushing back the feature, meaning it wouldn't be available to consumers at launch, and instead it would appear in the Windows Insider Program on Copilot+ PCs. That's something Microsoft could easily have done earlier to ensure that all these problems would be caught early on and fixed in time for launch. But it had to have the big reveal moment, and now it had no time left to actually fix things before the official launch.

What that means is that Copilot+ PCs are now launching with features such as new Windows Studio Effects — a feature that already existed, just expanded with new options — live captions with automatic translation (which can be useful if it actually works well), and Cocreator in Paint, another feature that already existed but can now run locally on your PC, on top of not being all that useful in the first place. The AI aspect of Copilot+ PCs is completely superfluous without Recall.

Can Recall even ship at all?

Not even Insiders can try it

If this wasn't all bad enough yet, Microsoft's announcement that Recall would be coming to the Windows Insider Program hasn't even materialized yet. In fact, at first, you could sign up for the Insider Program to keep Recall enabled on Copilot+ PCs, but the feature has been pulled back from every channel in the program.

Given how much Microsoft is betting on AI and Copilot+, I do think Recall will eventually launch in some capacity, but it's hard to say when, and at this point, it wouldn't be that surprising if the feature was canned before hitting general availability.

But even if it does, Microsoft may miss the opportunity to really surprise people. Apple's recently announced Apple Intelligence is also entering beta later this year, and it also does a lot of impressive things that make Recall not as impressive.

Microsoft's communication needs to seriously improve

It's unsurprising at this point to see Microsoft handle communication so poorly. The company sometimes seems to have no foresight to understand what will happen if things are communicated well and on time, and it prefers to risk its reputation to have some sense of surprise when it wants to make a big announcement. We haven't even covered the terrible handling of the review process that's been mentioned by reviewers such as Windows Central's Zac Bowden.

Microsoft has one of the most exciting PC hardware launches on its hands, and it managed to botch it almost completely. At least the benefits of Arm in itself are still there, though, and personally speaking, that's the most exciting part of the hardware anyway. But as long as Microsoft continues to fail to communicate like this, launching any new product or feature is going to be very hard for the company.