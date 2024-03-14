Key Takeaways Download the Copilot app on mobile to get a one-month trial of Copilot Pro.

You can now use Copilot on Microsoft 365 on the web, but the desktop version requires an additional Personal/Family plan.

Copilot Pro offers exclusive features like enhanced AI capabilities, better image generation, and a GPT Builder.

Have you been on the fence about using Copilot Pro? If so, Microsoft hopes that its new wave of updates to the service will convince you. Not only does Copilot Pro now work on the free versions of Microsoft 365 apps without the need for an additional subscription, but you can also get yourself a one-month free trial of the service to see if it's for you.

Source: Microsoft

As announced on the Microsoft 365 blog, Copilot Pro is getting some additional perks. Subscribers can now access Copilot on the free web version of Microsoft 365, without the need to purchase a separate Microsoft 365 subscription. However, if you want to use Copilot on the desktop version of the Microsoft 365 app, you still need a Personal or Family subscription plan to unlock it. Microsoft states that it also plans to add Copilot to its free Microsoft 365 mobile apps in the coming months.

Microsoft is giving out one-month trials for Copilot Pro

On top of that, Microsoft is giving out one-month trials of Copilot Pro. All you have to do is install and use the Copilot app on iOS or Android. The Copilot app on mobile devices works similarly to the chatbot you can find on the web or Windows, and with your Copilot Pro trial, you automatically unlock several of its advanced features. As Microsoft puts it:

This includes priority access to top-of-the-line models, AI capabilities in Microsoft 365 apps (a Microsoft 365 Personal or Family subscription is required to access Copilot in desktop apps), better image generation and editing capabilities, and access to Microsoft Copilot GPT Builder.

These perks carry over to the desktop and web versions of Copilot, so be sure to try out all of the features that Copilot Pro offers and see if it's right for you.