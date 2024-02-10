Key Takeaways Copilot Pro has performance issues, with slower generation of prompts and gibberish answers, which may damage its reputation.

Users are struggling with Copilot Pro's integration with Microsoft Office apps, encountering deployment difficulties and errors.

Pricing for Copilot Pro can be confusing, especially for Office 365 Family plans, and Microsoft should reevaluate its pricing structure.

Microsoft is keen to make 2024 the year of Copilot. We saw the company rename its mobile browser to "Microsoft Edge: AI Browser," the company revealed that it's going to add a Copilot key to computer keyboards, and more of Windows' apps got Copilot integration. And now, Microsoft is capitalizing on the Copilot momentum by introducing Copilot Pro, a monthly paid subscription that unlocks new features.

It's easy to see why Microsoft is going full steam ahead with Copilot Pro. With AI PCs now hitting the market, it's more important now than ever to get leverage in the artificial intelligence market and make an impact. However, Microsoft has had a really rocky start with its paid service. And if the company doesn't rectify the issues, it may damage Copilot's reputation in the long run.

Copilot Pro has some nasty performance issues

Copilot Pro was meant to speed things up

One of Copilot Pro's selling features is faster access to its chat services, specifically GPT-4 Turbo. However, subscribers are finding that performance is worse off than before they subscribed. People are complaining that prompts take a long time to generate, especially when using the more advanced "creative" mode that uses GPT-4 Turbo. Others are reporting that the answers they get back are gibberish and don't make a lot of sense.

When users took to X to report their issues, Microsoft replied with some solutions. It didn't notice any issues on their end, but they did recommend that users turn off efficiency mode on their browsers to fix it. However, Microsoft should ideally have Copilot work well even if efficiency mode is turned on, especially given how its own browser, Microsoft Edge, uses this technology. People aren't going to use an AI assistant if it keeps freezing, crashing, or giving bad answers, and it's not immediately intuitive that browser efficiency modes are the culprit.

People are struggling with Copilot Pro's Office integration

Not quite the productivity aid Microsoft wants

Copilot Pro also lets you implement the AI assistant with Microsoft Office apps without a business plan. However, people are encountering issues with getting Copilot Pro to play ball with their apps.

Some people are finding it difficult to actually get Copilot Pro deployed within Office, while others are finding that Copilot hangs when they give it a command within an app, especially when asking it to process a lot of data. Some people ask Copilot to generate images for their documents, only to find that the end result looks unappealing and bland. And some just get an error message that reads "Something went wrong, please try again later" when trying to use Copilot.

Copilot integration within Office is one of the Pro plan's biggest draws. If people are struggling to get Copilot Pro to play nicely with their Office documents, it may sour a lot of people's impression of the plan and cause people to cancel. As such, Microsoft needs to take special care to listen to user feedback about Copilot in Office and get it working again, because nobody wants to use an AI assistant that does things worse than what they can do themselves.

Copilot Pro's pricing for Office apps is a little off

People may end up paying more than they expect

Speaking of Office integration, paying for Copilot Pro can be a minefield. If you're not sure what you're getting into, you may end up needing to pay more than you thought to get the full effect of Copilot Pro.

The basics are easy to grasp; Copilot Pro is $20 a month, and if you want integration within Office 365, you'll pay another $10 on top of that for $30 a month total. However, what if you're on an Office 365 Family plan? As it turns out, the $20 a month for Copilot only covers one user. If you want to add Copilot Pro to every member of your family's accounts, you need to pay $20 for each individual member, up to $120 a month if you're using the maximum number of six family members in your plan.

I honestly think that Microsoft should allow one Copilot Pro subscription to cover an entire family plan. If Microsoft balks at that, it needs to at least offer a "Copilot Pro Family" plan that costs a little more than $20. Just not the full $120 that families have to pay right now.

Copilot Pro is good, but Microsoft needs to iron out the issues ASAP

This isn't to say that Copilot Pro is bad. When people get it working, they usually have good things to say about the app, and here are plenty of reasons why Copilot Pro is better than ChatGPT Plus. However, Microsoft needs to keep the Copilot Pro plan free of annoying bugs, deployment issues, and pricing irregularities if it wants to keep people subscribed to the plan instead of moving to a competitor.