Key Takeaways Copilot Pro offers seamless integration with Microsoft 365 and direct incorporation into Windows, making it ideal for those already using Microsoft products.

ChatGPT Plus stands out with in-browser Python coding capabilities and the ability to generate charts and tables, making it suitable for data analysis and software development tasks.

The choice between Copilot Pro and ChatGPT Plus depends on the prioritization of Microsoft product integration versus advanced coding assistance and user experience. Individual preferences and requirements will guide the decision.

Microsoft has been investing money into OpenAI for quite a while now, and part of the agreement between the two companies has resulted in Microsoft gaining access to GPT-4 and GPT-4 Turbo, bringing both technologies to Copilot. Since then, like with ChatGPT, Microsoft has built a paid tier of Copilot, dubbed Copilot Pro, that gives even more features than its free counterpart. But which is better: Copilot Pro, or ChatGPT Plus? These are all of the major differences between the two.

Related 4 reasons Copilot Pro is better than ChatGPT Plus Microsoft is using OpenAI's models to offer the Copilot Pro subscription service, and still, it's a better option than ChatGPT Plus.

They both cost the same and are available globally

$20 monthly will get you either service

If you want to try out subscription tier of a generative AI service, both Copilot Pro and ChatGPT Plus will set you back $20 monthly. Both subscription services are available globally, and you'll be able to sign up for them on their respective websites. If you're not sure which to go with, this article will help you decide which to go with dependent on your needs.

What you get

There are quite a few differences

Source: Microsoft

Subscribing to Copilot Pro offers a comprehensive suite of features that surpasses what's available with ChatGPT Plus. With a Copilot Pro subscription, users benefit from seamless Microsoft 365 integration, enabling efficient creation of Powerpoint presentations, Microsoft Word documents, and Excel formulas, among other things. Additionally, Copilot Pro integrates directly into Windows on your PC or laptop, which may be valuable to some users.

Comparatively, ChatGPT Plus offers fewer exclusive advantages over Copilot Pro. While both services allow for the creation of custom GPT models, image generation, mobile app usage, and internet access through their platforms, Copilot Pro covers these bases effectively. ChatGPT Plus does stand out in offering a broader selection of publicly available GPT models and, in my opinion, a more user-friendly interface. Another distinction is ChatGPT Plus's ability to apply conversation guardrails universally across all interactions, a feature requiring manual reconfiguration for each new conversation in Copilot Pro.

Related How to use Microsoft Copilot Microsoft Copilot is quite similar to ChatGPT, but it has a few key differences. Here's how to use it!

Related How to use ChatGPT: Making an account, prompts, and more ChatGPT is a tool that many people may have heard of but aren't sure how to use. This is how to get started and what you can use it for!

However, Copilot Pro offers one additional feature over ChatGPT Plus that is actually somewhat confusing. Copilot currently has GPT-4 Turbo, the latest version of GPT-4 with a number of key improvements, and you'll get priority access to it with a Pro subscription. The only way to use GPT-4 Turbo right now as a ChatGPT user is as a developer and by calling the appropriate API for it. Normal users simply cannot use it, which is... strange, given that GPT-4 Turbo is made by OpenAI.

Close

On the surface, Copilot Pro is simply better for most people. ChatGPT Plus does have one extra leg up, and that's in coding. ChatGPT Plus generates Python code when you ask it mathematical questions, and can even be used to make charts and tables. You can use Copilot to write code, but it won't run it for you. Of course, you'll be able to use Copilot Pro in Excel to do very similar, but you'll still need a Microsoft 365 subscription then, too.

Because of its Python support, if I were to pick one of these services, I would go with ChatGPT Plus instead. Your needs may differ, though. Anyone who considers themselves a Microsoft 365 aficionado will probably prefer Copilot Pro, for example, as it's simply unrivalled when it comes to integrating with Microsoft products.

Which is the right product for you?

Most people will prefer Copilot Pro

In the world of generative AI, choosing between Copilot Pro and ChatGPT Plus hinges on identifying which service aligns best with your specific needs, skills, and work environment. Copilot Pro emerges as a particularly strong contender for most, especially for those already entrenched in the Microsoft ecosystem. Its seamless integration with Microsoft 365 and direct incorporation into the Windows operating system present a compelling case for users seeking an all-encompassing solution that improves productivity across a wide array of applications, from building PowerPoint presentations to formulating complex Excel spreadsheets.

For some others, the priority access to GPT-4 Turbo with a Copilot Pro subscription offers the best of the best in AI capabilities for those who are keen on using the latest advancements in AI technology.

However, it's not the same for everyone. ChatGPT Plus holds its own with unique offerings, notably its in-browser Python coding capabilities and the ability to generate charts and tables in browser too, a boon for users whose tasks lean heavily towards data analysis and software development. This, coupled with its user-friendly interface and the flexibility of universal guardrails, makes ChatGPT Plus an enticing option for users with specific coding needs or those who prioritize ease of use and safety in their interactions with AI.

Ultimately, the choice between Copilot Pro and ChatGPT Plus may boil down to how you prioritize integration with Microsoft products versus the need for advanced coding assistance and a streamlined user experience. For Microsoft 365 enthusiasts and those who value direct operating system integration, Copilot Pro stands out as the superior choice. Yet, for those who require robust coding capabilities, including the ability to run Python code and create data visualizations directly within the platform, ChatGPT Plus may prove to be the better fit.

Your individual requirements and preferences will guide your decision. Whether you align more with the cutting-edge technology and comprehensive integration offered by Copilot Pro, or the coding prowess and user-centric features of ChatGPT Plus, both services offer remarkable capabilities that cater to a broad spectrum of needs.