Microsoft has been adding Copilot to a lot of services lately, but not everyone has access to it. Because the feature is still in preview, Microsoft has deployed it to a select number of users for testing purposes. Fortunately, testing seems to be going well, as the Redmond giant has confirmed that more people will gain access to Copilot regardless of whether they're using Windows 10 or 11.

Copilot arrives on more Windows 10 and 11 computers

As announced on Microsoft Learn, the company is ready to begin deploying Copilot onto more PCs. If you're on Windows 11 and you'd like to give Copilot a try, you're in luck; Microsoft is beginning its extended rollout today. It may not be on your PC immediately, but you shouldn't need to wait long to use the AI assistant on your computer. Microsoft notes that Copilot will enable itself by default if you're on Windows 11 23H2, but will stay disabled if you're on Windows 11 22H2.

If you're on Windows 10, you've got a little longer to wait:

Eligible devices running Home and Pro editions of Windows 10, version 22H2, and that are not managed by an organization, will start to receive Copilot in Windows later this month. This continues the rollout of Copilot in Windows 10 that began in November of 2023. This current rollout phase will reach most of its targeted Windows 11 and 10 devices by the end of May.

Getting the most out of Microsoft Copilot

If you don't have Copilot yet, keep an eye on your taskbar. Once your computer receives the update, you should see the Copilot logo appear there. Clicking on it will bring up Copilot and let you talk to it. You'll get 10 prompts if you're not logged in, and no limit if you are. You can also check out how to use Microsoft Copilot for some handy tips.