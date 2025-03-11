Summary Microsoft plans to integrate more ads into Copilot for an immersive experience.

The company envisions Copilot for conversational marketing rather than direct ads.

Microsoft aims for Copilot to simulate a digital "shop floor" experience with relevant product suggestions.

Microsoft's big plan for Copilot was to make it as influential and useful as the Start button on Windows. However, it seems the company may have taken one too many leaves out of that book and accidentally noted down the part about stuffing it with ads. Microsoft is planning to include advertisements within its Copilot assistant to create a "rich and immersive experience," but things don't look as immersive as you may like

Microsoft is adding more advertisements to Copilot

In a post on the Microsoft Advertising website, the company discusses how it will leverage Copilot for advertisement purposes. It's an interesting read, but I only want to see where the top tech minds are currently when it comes to using AI in marketing.

Microsoft states that it believes that the future is conversational marketing. Instead of showing people ads directly, Microsoft believes that it should pivot to a strategy that simulates the customer speaking to a store clerk about a product. This, the company hopes, will allow people to make more educated decisions on what to buy.

Part of the article discusses the concept of companies adding a Copilot agent to their website to allow people to ask questions. However, there is a snippet which implies that the regular model will also receive a new ad-based update:

For example, if a user starts asking questions to Copilot about a particular product and expresses purchase intent, they may be invited to enter a Showroom ads experience. Here, rich sponsored content complements the organic experience, helping to showcase the product benefits as people ask Copilot more questions. This immersive environment allows users to interact with products in a way that closely mirrors the experience of visiting a physical showroom

That part about "Showroom ads" loops back to what the company stated earlier. Ideally, it wants shopping to be less about scrolling through a list of products and more about a digital "shop floor" experience where the user is shown a selection of relevant items. Microsoft even proposes an idea where advertisers can submit their own AI agents that hop in when someone asks about their products.

So, the million-dollar question: does this mean that Copilot will focus on trying to shift product over giving useful advice? It's hard to say at this stage, but the company seems adamant that Copilot is an AI assistant first and foremost, and that advertisements and sponsored links should crop up organically during a discussion. However, if Microsoft wants to turn Copilot into the cash cow it always wanted, we may see this ethos erode over time.