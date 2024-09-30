Key Takeaways Copilot web version revamped with new voices & "Copilot Daily" news feature.

It was only a few days ago that we heard rumors that the Copilot app for mobile was reportedly about to undergo a revamp, turning it more into a glorified news anchor than an AI assistant. However, it seems the company had another trick up its sleeve that we didn't hear about. Seemingly overnight and with no warning, the web version of Copiklot has undergone a serious overhaul, including four new voices and a daily news feature.

A news-focused version of Copilot for the Web is rolling out

The good folk over at Neowin first noticed the change, claiming that the revamp brings in a "fresh, modern, and sleek user interface," and that it's "simpler than ever." It comes with a light and dark mode (called "Day" and "Night" respectively) and features four new voices: Meadow, Wave, Grove, and Canyon.

The big star of the show is the new "Copilot Daily" feature. Neowin describes this as a new feature that, you guessed it, breaks down news and updates and delivers them to the user. The user can then click on links to the news source to read more about it. Once it's done, Copilot Daily will ask the user to return the next day for another digest.

Microsoft's new plan for Copilot is as a news reader

At first, it seemed that this new news-oriented focus was only on the mobile app. It would have made sense if Microsoft only revamped Copilot for mobile phones; people have their phones on them at all times, and future plans could involve Copilot activating alongside an alarm to deliver the news as you wake up.

However, now that the web version of Copilot has seen a similar revamp, it seems that Microsoft plans to make Copilot a general news aggregate. Whether or not it's because it believes that it's Copilot's strongest area, or that it's seeing fewer people use Copilot than it likes, we may never know. However, it will be interesting to see if these changes also affect the desktop version of the AI assistant.