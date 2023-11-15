Key Takeaways Copilot in Microsoft Teams and Outlook are receiving enhanced features, such as visualizing spoken discussion points and generating detailed meeting summaries.

Copilot in Excel, Word, and PowerPoint offers deeper insights and assistance with tasks like document revision catch-up and pulling data from the web.

Other improvements include Copilot profile for tailored interactions, Topics in Copilot for summarizing complex topics, and integration with the Microsoft Loop app for suggesting past work and aiding in current projects.

Microsoft's Ignite conference kicked off today, which means there are a lot of new features coming across the Microsoft 365 apps. Of course, a lot of these features are for businesses and enterprise users, but they are still pretty cool anyway. Of note are some enhancements for Copilot in Microsoft Teams and Outlook, which can help make your meetings easier. We're recapping everything you need to know right here.

Copilot in Microsoft Teams and Outlook

The best new features

Copilot in Microsoft Teams Outlook are both getting the most features here. Starting first with Copilot in Teams, Microsoft is combining the power of Copilot in Microsoft Whiteboard and Copilot in Teams into an easier experience. Copilot is getting the new option to visualize spoken discussion points and turn spoken ideas into a visual Whiteboard, complete with new ways to suggest more ideas. Other than that, later next year, Copilot in Teams will be able to take notes throughout a meeting in Collaborative notes. We can't forget some of the other features, either, which hit general availability like Copilot in Team channels to get information from past conversations, and the Copilot compose box in Teams chat to help you write messages. Microsoft also says it is integrating Intelligent recap into Copilot, too, for asking questions about the meeting.

Over in Microsoft Outlook, meanwhile, there are two features for Copilot. Both are designed to help you do more in less time. Copilot is getting the option to generate detailed summaries of upcoming meetings. And, Copilot will also be able to schedule a follow-up meeting, based on an email summary. It will even be able to create agendas, and lists of attendees. These features are coming in early 2024.

Copilot in Excel, Word, and PowerPoint

Deeper insights, faster access to assets, and more

There are three new features for Copilot across Excel, Word, and PowerPoint. In Word, you'll be able to use Catchup, and the Copilot with the comments feature to catch up on document revisions using simple language. As for Excel, you'll be able to get deeper insights and assistance with complicated tasks like pulling data from the web. In PowerPoint, meanwhile, there's a new enterprise asset library that is coming soon. Copilot will be able to tap into this to ensure presentations are on-brand.

Other improvements for Copilot in Microsoft 365

Copilot profile, Copilot in Loop, and Topics in Copilot

Capping out the list of features for Copilot are three things, There's Copilot profile and Topics in Copilot. Copilot profile is a way to get control over your Copilot interactions, You'll be able to set preferences for visualized data, or paragraphs. It's coming to Word and PowerPoint and soon to other Microsoft 365 apps. As for Topics in Copilot, this is a way to summarize complex topics across multiple connected documents. Finally, wAAith Microsoft announcing the general availability of the Microsoft Loop app, you'll also find that Copilot in Loop will now suggest pages from past work, and can adapt them to current projects, or even help in crafting new pages.

That's pretty much the major news for Copilot across Microsoft 365. Just as a reminder, Microsoft did do a rebranding of sorts for Copilot. Bing Chat is now Copilot, Bing Chat Enterprise is now Copilot Pro, and Microsoft 365 Copilor is now Copilot for Microsoft 365. The company clearly wants to put the power of AI in the hands of everyone at work.