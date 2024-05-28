Key Takeaways Microsoft's AI efforts with Copilot, Copilot Pro, and Copilot+ offer unique features catered to different user needs and preferences.

Microsoft has been going all-out with its AI efforts, which are clearly the future of the company. Starting with Copilot launching last year, Microsoft has kept expanding its AI initiatives, including the launch of Copilot Pro and most recently, Copilot+. But with such confusing naming schemes, it's getting harder to separate what sets Copilot, Copilot Pro, and Copilot+ apart.

If you, too, find these names confusing, we're here to help clear things up. Let's take a look at these three products and what they actually offer.

Microsoft Copilot

The foundation of Microsoft's AI efforts

At the heart of all of these products is the core Microsoft Copilot platform. Copilot was originally born as Bing Chat back at the start of 2023, and it was a chatbot similar to ChatGPT. In fact, Copilot uses the same large language model (LLM) as ChatGPT, with the current latest version (as of May 2024) being GPT-4o. The Copilot chat also infuses Bing search into its capabilities, so you can combine its linguistic capabilities with the ability to crawl the web for the most recent information. Copilot can do more than chat, too. It can leverage the DALL-E model to generate images, for example.

But where Copilot starts to stand out is its integration with other Microsoft products. If you're running Windows 11, the Copilot button on your taskbar also gives you access to extra capabilities, where Copilot can change some system settings for you. For example, you can ask Copilot to take a screenshot for you, or turn on dark mode, empty the recycle bin, and more.

Copilot also integrates with a lot of Microsoft's products across Microsoft 365, Viva, Dynamics 365, and so on. These are mostly paid products, but all of it revolves around this same foundation of Copilot, but tailored to handle different kinds of data.

Copilot Pro

A subscription service that's... better

With AI and Copilot being as popular as they are, Microsoft naturally felt inclined to make money off of it, and there are users enthusiastic enough to pay for a subset of additional features. And so, in comes Copilot Pro. This is a subscription service that offers a few benefits if you already love using Copilot in your daily life.

One big advantage of Copilot Pro, at least at launch, is that it gets you early access to the latest AI models available. For example, when GPT-4 Turbo became available, it was first built into Copilot only for Copilot Pro users. Copilot Pro also gets you faster responses during peak usage time since your queries are prioritized, and similarly, image generation in Microsoft Designer is faster if you have the subscription.

On top of all that, paying for Copilot Pro means you can use Copilot in certain Microsoft 365 apps, such as Word or PowerPoint. Copilot can help you quickly draft a document based on key points, expand on a rough draft, and much more. However, you need to be paying for Microosft 365 to begin with, so you have to be paying at least $7/month for Microsoft 365, and then another $20/month for Copilot Pro. And, for Microsoft 365 Family subscriptions, Copilot Pro costs $20 per user, so if you want everyone in the family to be included, that gets pretty expensive.

It's worth noting here that Copilot Pro and Copilot for Microsoft 365 are different products, though. Copilot Pro is designed for consumers, and it does integrate with Microsoft 365 apps, but Copilot for Microsoft 365 is made for business users. That one actually costs a bit more (at $30 per user per month), but it also has a few more capabilities like Teams integration.

Copilot+

