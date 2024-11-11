Microsoft has steadily improved the default apps ever since the introduction of Windows 11. Even with a sleek new look and feel, some of its core applications still leave a lot to be desired. From frustrating quirks and outdated interfaces to average web apps, several key programs are ripe for a refresh.

In this post, I will go over the six Microsoft apps that deserve serious attention, including shortcomings and potential improvements that would allow Microsoft to elevate these essential tools to better serve power users.

6 File Explorer

While the default File Explorer has received a modern UI makeover and tabs, it is still average at best. It’s the gateway to all your files, online storage, and folders, yet it often feels like a relic of the past struggling to keep up with modern demands.

My biggest gripe with the File Explorer is performance. Sometimes, it can be surprisingly slow, especially when dealing with large and cloud storage files. This lag becomes particularly noticeable when dealing with OneDrive, where even simple tasks like opening folders can take ages.

Although File Explorer has been updated with a modern look, some elements remain trapped in the Windows 7 era. For example, a context menu, a frequently used feature, suffers from this clash of design languages.

Compared to alternatives like Finder on macOS, File Explorer on Windows lacks features such as tagging, which allows for flexible and powerful file organization.

5 Microsoft Photos

The default photo viewer and editor – Microsoft Photos, stumbles in key areas. The app often struggles to open high-resolution photos, leading to noticeable delays and a frustrating user experience. And despite the rising popularity of the HEIC format (High Efficiency Image Container), especially as the default on iPhones, Microsoft Photos still doesn’t support it natively.

To add insult to injury, Microsoft requires users to download a paid extension from the Microsoft Store to unlock HEIC support. It’s such a basic feature and should have been built right into the Photos app. Microsoft Photos has the potential to be a great tool, but these issues hold it back, forcing users to look for alternatives.

4 Microsoft Store

Microsoft Store is a critical component of the Windows ecosystem, and its current state leaves much to be desired. My biggest problem is sluggish browsing, with pages loading slowly and animation stuttering even on high-end devices.

While the app selection has improved on the Microsoft Store, it still lags behind the Mac App Store in terms of the variety and quality of apps available. It’s full of subpar apps and games. The review system also needs an overhaul so that users can find helpful comments quickly.

Microsoft needs to optimize the Store’s performance, especially for lower-end devices, have a strong grip on app quality, deliver faster downloads, and increase stability.

3 Outlook

Image Credit: Microsoft

The inclusion of the Outlook app shouldn’t surprise anyone. Microsoft has replaced the native Mail & Calendar app with a web variant on Windows. And it’s a total mess and an outright downgrade. It’s RAM-hungry, slow, sluggish and even simple actions like switching between folders or loading messages can take longer than expected.

Since it doesn’t have a native UI, Outlook feels dated in comparison to other Microsoft 365 apps on Windows. In contrast to the native Outlook app on Mac or the older desktop version it replaces on Windows, the web-based version lacks several key features, including the ability to export an inbox, offline mode, add-in support, and more. Instead of a web wrapper, Microsoft should have improved the existing Outlook app with the latest design guidelines and Copilot support. Instead, you're better off using a different mail app to replace Outlook.

Related These 5 programs are way better than Microsoft Outlook Ditch the new cumbersome Outlook app for one of these alternatives

2 Copilot

It’s no secret that Microsoft is going all-in with Copilot on Windows. The company is promising it as the future of productivity but its current implementation feels rushed and somewhat underwhelming. First of all, being web-based, Copilot doesn't feel like a seamless part of the Windows experience.

Microsoft also took away helpful add-ons like tweaking system settings using text prompts in Copilot. It also takes over the entire screen, disrupting workflow and multitasking. Instead, the company should offer a launcher or a mini window (like ChatGPT on Mac).

1 OneNote

Close

Although OneNote is feature-rich, it still lags behind in some crucial areas. For example, the sync speed is noticeably slower than that of other cloud-based note-taking apps. It is very frustrating when you frequently switch between different devices and find missing edits.

Unlike Microsoft 365 apps and OneNote for Mac, OneNote for Windows still doesn’t support Aptos fonts. Additionally, compared to Apple Intelligence in the Notes app, Copilot in OneNote feels somewhat like an afterthought. The overall AI integration in the Notes app feels fluid, native, and user-friendly, while Copilot feels a bit shoehorned into OneNote.