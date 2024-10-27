AMD Ryzen 7 9700X Cool and collected $325 $360 Save $35 The Ryzen 7 9700X is an astonishingly powerful CPU, which manages to post high benchmark scores while only sipping power. The new 105W mode can get another 10% of performance out of it, which makes it a compelling value proposition over the more expensive Core Ultra 7 265K. Pros 65W TDP or new 105W performance mode Plenty of single-core and multi-core performance Beats the Ultra Core 7 265K in gaming loads Cons Beaten in synthetic or productivity benchmarks DDR5 RAM support depends on motherboard chipset $325 at Newegg $325 at Amazon

Intel Core Ultra 7 265K Maybe wait until the bugs get ironed out The Intel Core Ultra 7 265K has 8 P-cores and 12 E-cores for plenty of computing power, but while its performance is good in synthetic workloads, it's beaten out by the AMD Ryzen 7 9700X in gaming scenarios. Pros Lower power usage than previous gen (but still beaten by the Ryzen 9700X) Excellent DDR5 RAM support for high-speeds Beats the Ryzen 7 9700X in synthetic benchmarks Cons Can't match the Ryzen 9700X in gaming loads Weird teething issues from the new platform $410 at Newegg $410 at B&H



The yearly releases for Intel and AMD are almost done, with Arrow Lake receiving a lukewarm reception due to a mix of software and hardware snafus. AMD's 9000 series didn't fare much better, as while the CPUs are efficient and decently priced, they don't bring that much more performance than the previous generation. With this year being a reset of sorts in favor of more efficient CPUs, let's take a closer look at the two midrange CPUs, the Core Ultra 7 265K and Ryzen 7 9700X, to see which one is going to take the crown.

Price, specs, and availability

Different in every way

The AMD Ryzen 7 9700X launched in August 2024 with an MSRP of $359. It is often found on sale, with the current price hovering around $325. It has eight cores, sixteen threads, 40MB of cache, base and boost speeds of 3.8GHz and 5.5GHz, and a 65W TDP. AMD recently added support for 105W TDP, which boosts performance somewhat at the expense of added heat. All of its cores are exactly the same, and it comes with PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 support with a basic Radeon iGPU for video output, handy for troubleshooting but not much else.

The Intel Core Ultra 7 265K was launched on October 24, 2024, with a "recommended customer price" of between $394 and $404. This 20-core CPU has 8 P-cores and 12 E-cores, all of which don't have hyperthreading, so you get a total of 20 threads. These cores can boost to 5.4GHz and 4.6GHz, respectively, and a 250W TDP at full boost. It's also got 30MB of L3 cache and 36MB of L2 cache, which should make it good for gaming PCs.



Intel Core Ultra 7 265K AMD Ryzen 7 9700X Socket LGA 1851 AM5 Cores 8P / 12E 8 Threads 20 16 Base Clock Speed 3.9 GHz / 3.3 GHz 3.8 GHz Boost Clock Speed 5.4 GHz / 4.6 GHz 5.5 GHz PCIe 5.0 5.0 Cache 30MB L3 + 36MB L2 40 MB RAM support DDR5-6400 DDR5-6000 Graphics Intel Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics (2 cores) Architecture Arrow Lake Zen 5 Process TSMC N3B TSMC 4nm, 6nm TDP 125 W 65W Price (MSRP) $400 $359

Gaming and performance

What should you expect to see from these two CPUs?

Close

While the Core Ultra 7 265K and Ryzen 7 9700X were designed to be more efficient, with a node shrink and better performance per watt, does that mean they're not very good at gaming or productivity tasks like you'd want your CPU to be? With a total of 20 cores, you'd think the Core Ultra 7 265K would run away with this comparison compared to the relatively low 8-cores and 16-threads of the Ryzen 7 9700X, but AMD's SMT (their version of hyperthreading) is incredibly efficient on Ryzen and nearly gives 1:1 performance on those virtual cores.

Synthetic benchmarks like Geekbench 6 show the Core Ultra 7 265K losing out slightly in single-core workloads, but running away with multi-core ones thanks to the four extra cores. Interestingly, with Intel dropping hyperthreading this generation, core scaling is very linear, and both of these CPUs would be evenly matched if the core count was equal. Some benchmarks show one or the other ahead, but it's a close-run race.

As for gaming, while either of these CPUs will be excellent with an equally capable graphics card, the Ryzen 7 9700X is ahead overall. A few titles like Cyberpunk 2077 have the Intel chip in the lead, possibly showing the advantage of the extra four cores on more demanding titles, but otherwise, it's behind, which isn't where Intel likes to be in gaming at all. It's entirely possible Intel will catch up, as there are some funky things going on with the Windows scheduler and other things that can likely be fixed in software, but at the minute, the more expensive chip is losing out.

Efficiency and thermals

Both going in the right direction