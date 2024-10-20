Intel Core Ultra 9 285K Intel's Core Ultra 9 285K brings a new naming scheme to the desktop. It's also packing better performance per watt, new P-cores, E-cores and I/O support to move away from the thermal issues of the past and take on AMD's Ryzen chips in productivity tasks. Pros Better power efficiency than 14th gen Impressive specs including high base clocks Cons No hyperthreading support DDR4 RAM support is gone

Intel Core i9-14900K $445 $546 Save $101 The Intel Core i9-14900K is a powerful but thirsty processor that can easily draw 300W under full load and tax both your power bill and your CPU cooler. It does have 24 cores and 32 threads though, which is a lot of power for productivity or gaming use. Pros Better multicore performance Still has hyperthreading for a total of 32 cores Cons Thermal throttling issues Less efficient $445 at Amazon $450 at Best Buy $469 at Newegg



Intel's Arrow Lake family of processors has now found its way to the desktop, where it's competing against AMD's Ryzen 9000 series and Intel's 14th-generation processors (at least until stocks last of the last-gen chips). The Intel Core 9 285K is the new enthusiast-level chip in the lineup, replacing the outgoing Intel Core i9-14900K. Both processors are way more than most users need in their computers, but things like needs aren't the first thing that enthusiasts think about when deciding what to put in their new builds. While both are Intel processors, they require different socket types and, thus, different motherboards. While we have yet to put the Intel Core Ultra desktop chips on our test bench, we have no doubt that it will be a worthy successor to the 14th-gen flagship.

Price, specs & availability

The Intel Core Ultra 9 285K has an MSRP of $599, the same price that the Intel Core i9-14900K launched for almost a year ago. However, you can often find the i9-14900K for significantly less, with a current price of around $450, presumably to clear stock before the new processor hits the market. The Core Ultra 9 285K drops hyperthreading, so while it has the same 24 cores of the i9-14900K, it only has 24 threads vs the 32 threads of last gen's flagship. Base clock speeds have increased on the Core Ultra, but the maximum boost clock has dropped slightly on the performance cores. This shouldn't change that much in terms of how the CPUs perform in productivity or gaming tasks, but it's good to know the structural changes.



Intel Core Ultra 9 285K Intel Core i9-14900K Socket FCLGA1851 LGA 1700 Cores 8P / 16E 8 P-cores, 16 E-cores Threads 24 32 Base Clock Speed 3.7 GHz / 3.2 GHz 3.2 GHz, 2.4 GHz Boost Clock Speed 5.7 GHz / 5.5 GHz 6.0 GHz, 4.4 GHz PCIe 5.0 5.0 Cache 36MB L3 + 40MB L2 36 MB L3 RAM support DDR5-6400 DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 Graphics Intel Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Architecture Arrow Lake Raptor Lake Refresh Process TSMC N3B Intel 7 (10 nm) TDP 125 W 125 W Power Draw ~250 W ~253 W

Architecture and thermals

Arrow Lake brings structural improvements on many fronts