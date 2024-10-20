  • Intel Core Ultra 9 285K
    Intel Core Ultra 9 285K

    Intel's Core Ultra 9 285K brings a new naming scheme to the desktop. It's also packing better performance per watt, new P-cores, E-cores and I/O support to move away from the thermal issues of the past and take on AMD's Ryzen chips in productivity tasks.

    Pros
    • Better power efficiency than 14th gen
    • Impressive specs including high base clocks
    Cons
    • No hyperthreading support
    • DDR4 RAM support is gone
  • intel core i9-14900k processor box
    Intel Core i9-14900K
    $445 $546 Save $101

    The Intel Core i9-14900K is a powerful but thirsty processor that can easily draw 300W under full load and tax both your power bill and your CPU cooler. It does have 24 cores and 32 threads though, which is a lot of power for productivity or gaming use.

    Pros
    • Better multicore performance
    • Still has hyperthreading for a total of 32 cores
    Cons
    • Thermal throttling issues
    • Less efficient
    $445 at Amazon $450 at Best Buy $469 at Newegg

Intel's Arrow Lake family of processors has now found its way to the desktop, where it's competing against AMD's Ryzen 9000 series and Intel's 14th-generation processors (at least until stocks last of the last-gen chips). The Intel Core 9 285K is the new enthusiast-level chip in the lineup, replacing the outgoing Intel Core i9-14900K. Both processors are way more than most users need in their computers, but things like needs aren't the first thing that enthusiasts think about when deciding what to put in their new builds. While both are Intel processors, they require different socket types and, thus, different motherboards. While we have yet to put the Intel Core Ultra desktop chips on our test bench, we have no doubt that it will be a worthy successor to the 14th-gen flagship.

Price, specs & availability

The Intel Core Ultra 9 285K has an MSRP of $599, the same price that the Intel Core i9-14900K launched for almost a year ago. However, you can often find the i9-14900K for significantly less, with a current price of around $450, presumably to clear stock before the new processor hits the market. The Core Ultra 9 285K drops hyperthreading, so while it has the same 24 cores of the i9-14900K, it only has 24 threads vs the 32 threads of last gen's flagship. Base clock speeds have increased on the Core Ultra, but the maximum boost clock has dropped slightly on the performance cores. This shouldn't change that much in terms of how the CPUs perform in productivity or gaming tasks, but it's good to know the structural changes.


  		• Intel Core Ultra 9 285KIntel Core i9-14900K
    SocketFCLGA1851LGA 1700
    Cores8P / 16E8 P-cores, 16 E-cores
    Threads2432
    Base Clock Speed3.7 GHz / 3.2 GHz3.2 GHz, 2.4 GHz
    Boost Clock Speed5.7 GHz / 5.5 GHz6.0 GHz, 4.4 GHz
    PCIe5.05.0
    Cache36MB L3 + 40MB L236 MB L3
    RAM supportDDR5-6400DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
    GraphicsIntel GraphicsIntel UHD Graphics 770
    ArchitectureArrow LakeRaptor Lake Refresh
    ProcessTSMC N3BIntel 7 (10 nm)
    TDP125 W125 W
    Power Draw~250 W~253 W
Intel Core i9 14900K in a CPU socket in a motherboard
Related
Intel Core i9-14900K review: Too hot to handle

The Intel Core i9-14900K is a good CPU, but it needs a lot of cooling to get the most out of it.

Architecture and thermals

Arrow Lake brings structural improvements on many fronts