Key Takeaways The Core Ultra 9 288V processor by Intel boasts a PL1 power level of 30W instead of the standard 17W.

Preliminary Geekbench tests show impressive results of 2901 in single-core and 11048 in multi-core tests.

Despite potential performance improvements, consumer trust in Intel may waver due to recent stability issues.

Every so often, we get a sneak peek into what Intel is releasing through Geekbench test results. This is when people get their hands on what Intel is planning to release and put it through its paces with stress tests. They then uploaded the results to Geekbench, which listed how well the CPU did. A new processor in the Lunar Lake series called the Core Ultra 9 288V has made an appearance on Geekbench, and the results are pretty interesting.

Geekbench tests reveal Intel's only Lunar Lake 30W PL1 chip

As spotted by VideoCardz, the Core Ultra 9 288V has some interesting stuff under the hood. For one, it's the only Lunar Lake chip that has a Power Level 1 (PL1) set to 30W instead of 17W. The PL1 value is the amount of power a processor is allowed to draw when it's working hard at processing something, which means that the Core Ultra 9 288V will draw more power straight out of the box without any overclocking.

So, how mighty is this chip? There are a handful of tests reported on Geekbench, but the highest scores include 2901 in the single-core tests and 11048 in the multi-core tests. These pre-release tests should always be handled with a grain of salt, as the manufacturer sometimes publishes a patch on release day that improves performance. However, as VideoCardz notes, the single-core tests outshine a lot of the big players in the CPU scene, so it'll be exciting to see how it fleshes out on release.

...that is, if Intel can keep its consumer trust. Right now, the company is embroiled in a stability issue with its Raptor Lake series, and it was just revealed that any damage done is permanent, and there won't be any returns. It'll be interesting to see if people will take to Intel's future products as well as they did previously, given this development.