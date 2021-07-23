Corning’s Gorilla Glass with DX protects the camera lens on your smartphone

Most smartphone makers put a layer of protective glass on top of their smartphone displays, and they usually source that layer from Corning. Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus product offers the best protection yet for smartphones, and many of this year’s flagships like the OPPO Find X3 Pro and the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra use it. Corning isn’t just making protective glass for the front and back of smartphones, though, and they will soon be releasing a new Gorilla Glass product that protects the camera lens on your smartphone. The new products comes in two variants: Gorilla Glass with DX and Gorilla Glass with DX+.

In a press release, Corning says that its glass will enable professional-grade image capture through “a unique combination of advanced optical performance, superior scratch resistance, and durability”. When taking photos on a smartphone, the glass used to cover the sensor plays a big role, particularly as it needs to maximize the amount of light that is captured while also minimizing reflection inside of the camera itself.

“Antireflective coatings have long been used on conventional cameras to improve light capture,” said Jaymin Amin, Vice President and General Manager, Corning Gorilla Glass. “However, these coatings have a propensity to scratch easily, negatively impacting image quality. Corning’s Gorilla Glass composites not only provide mobile device camera lens covers with enhanced scratch resistance and durability compared to traditional coatings, but also the improved optical performance required for these devices.”

Corning says that Samsung will be the first to adopt Gorilla Glass with DX, though it’s expected that other manufacturers will follow.

“We’ve engineered the ideal solution for camera lens covers,” said Amin. “By capturing 98% of light for the camera lens, our glass composites augment the full capability of the camera design and help create high-quality images and videos. Our Gorilla Glass DX products offer the industry’s best combination of optical performance and protection for the ultimate consumer experience.”

Samsung has scheduled its next Galaxy Unpacked event for next month, where we expect to see the company unveil two new foldables: the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. We don’t know if the new Gorilla Glass product will end up in either of these two products, but it’s a possibility.