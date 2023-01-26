The Galaxy S23 series will arrive with excellent protection thanks to contributions by Corning with its Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Towards the end of last year, Corning announced its Gorilla Glass Victus 2, giving an edge over its original Victus product by offering the same resistance to scratches but offering enhanced drop resistance on hard surfaces like concrete. While we have yet to see it arrive on smartphones, it looks like Gorilla Glass Victus 2 will finally see the light of day, arriving on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series smartphones.

David Velasquez, who is the vice president and general manager of Gorilla Glass stated:

“For more than a decade, Gorilla Glass has met the needs of smartphone users, setting the standard for tough cover materials. We are proud to continue our long partnership with Samsung and have our latest innovations play a vital role in Samsung’s newest Galaxy smartphones.”

Samsung will be the first smartphone manufacturer to utilize Corning's latest product, which offers better protection from drops on hard surfaces. In addition, the company put some focus on its sustainability efforts, utilizing 22 percent pre-consumer recycled content for its latest product, an earning Environmental Claim Validation which was validated by Underwriters Laboratories. Samsung has also shared its push with sustainability around the Galaxy S23 series handset, along with a focus on performance and innovation.

Next week, Samsung will finally debut its latest smartphones, and it could also unveil new Galaxy Book laptops as well during its Galaxy Unpacked event. Ahead of the February 1 event, the company has launched its reservation page, allowing users to register in order to receive up to a $100 credit towards a future purchase. At this point, there's only a small window of time left to get your reservation in, so if you're even the slightly interested in anything Samsung has to offer, it's probably a good idea to get your reservation in now.

