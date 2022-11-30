Your next flagship smartphone might be able to survive drops on concrete surfaces from as high as one meter. That's because Corning has unveiled the latest version of Gorilla Glass for smartphones -- Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The company claims that the new glass composition offers the same level of scratch resistance as the original Gorilla Glass Victus from 2020 and improved drop performance on rough surfaces like concrete.

In a press release, Corning revealed that Gorilla Glass Victus 2 survived drops of up to one meter on a simulated concrete surface, while competitive aluminosilicate glasses from other manufacturers "typically failed when dropped from half a meter or less." Like the original Gorilla Glass Victus, the new glass composition can withstand drops of up to two meters on a smooth surface, like asphalt, while maintaining scratch resistance "up to four times better than competitive aluminosilicate."

When asked why the company focused on improving drop protection on rough surfaces like concrete with the Gorilla Glass Victus 2, Gorilla Glass division VP Scott Forester told The Verge that smartphone OEMs wanted better drop protection on concrete as over "30 percent of the drops they were having were on concrete, more than any other surface."

Corning says that several smartphone OEMs are currently evaluating Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and it's "expected to reach the market within the next few months." Although the company did not specify any names, Samsung's upcoming flagship Galaxy S23 series could be the first to feature the new solution.

Even if Samsung's new flagship lineup features Gorilla Glass Victus 2, we won't recommend you test Corning's claims. As you can see in the videos embedded above, these claims are based on lab tests performed with simulated concrete in controlled environments, and the improvements might not translate well in real-world scenarios.

Source: Corning

Via: The Verge