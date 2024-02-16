Corsair MP600 Mini Save $40 off with coupon code "PDSSDPA3399" $150 $210 Save $60 This 2TB M.2 SSD is the perfect upgrade for your Steam Deck, ROG Ally, Legion Go, and other gaming PC handhelds. Right now, the SSD is seeing a hefty discount that knocks $60 off for a limited time. $150 at Newegg

You won't find a better deal on this Corsair MP600 Mini SSD that's now down to its lowest price yet, coming in at $60 less than its original retail price. This SSD is perfect if you've been looking to upgrade the storage of your Steam Deck, ROG Ally, or similar device. Just be sure to get it while you can, because this deal won't last long.

What's great about the Corsair MP600 Mini SSD?

The Corsair MP600 Mini SSD is a great drive if you're looking to upgrade the storage of your PC gaming handheld. While you won't see any increases in speed with this drive compared to your current SSD, you will get a nice storage upgrade that comes in at 2TB. In our review, we found that the SSD performs pretty well, offering sequential read speeds up to 5,000MB/s and sequential write speeds up to 3,800MB/s.

When it comes to compatibility, you're going to be able to use this on any device with an M.2 2230 SSD slot. In addition to PC gaming handhelds, you're also going to be able to use this drive for the Surface Pro 9. While it normally comes priced at $209.99, it can now be had for much less, with Newegg offering a discount on the SSD that drops it to $189.99, and by using code "PDSSDPA3399", you can save an additional $40.

Of course, if you're still looking for other options when it comes to upgrading the storage on your PC gaming handheld, you can always check out some of these great SSDs, or opt for some alternative solutions like microSD cards. Again, be quick with this deal, because at this price it won't last long.