Key Takeaways Corsair 3500X is a budget-friendly version of Corsair 6500, offering great value and impressive airflow for PC builders.

With support for E-ATX motherboards and plenty of fan slots, Corsair 3500X is easy to build in and offers a sleek design.

While cable management can be improved, the Corsair 3500X ARGB is a well-designed mid-tower case with good thermals and functionality.

There are a plethora of choices for a PC case when building a system. The Lian Li O11 Dynamic opened a portal to a realm full of similar-looking "aquarium"-styled cases and Corsair is out with yet another. This is not a negative on the company as I'm personally a fan of this form factor and enjoy seeing all the different takes and iterations from various brands. The Corsair 3500X is essentially a cut-down and more affordable version of the Corsair 6500 with a single chamber design.

Corsair has also implemented support for reverse connector motherboards such as the MSI Project Zero. PC cases such as the Corsair 3500X are all about the design and complete look. It's a statement and not simply a PC build, but thankfully the company didn't forget about function as well as a healthy dose of form. There's solid cable management, clearances, I/O, storage mounts, and plenty of points to install up to eight fans. Building a PC inside this chassis is simple and enjoyable, something that cannot be said for every case under $100.

About this review: Corsair sent XDA a sample for the purpose of this review, but had no input to its contents.

Corsair 3500X ARGB 8 / 10 The Corsair 3500X series of PC cases are an offshoot of the tried and tested Lian Li O11 Dynamic design with two glass windows and primary air intake moved to the side panel. This is a version of the Corsair 6500 without the dual-chamber design, instead opting for a traditional PSU shroud to hide the power plant and all its cabling. Pros Great value

Impressive airflow

Easy to build a PC

Aesthetic design Cons Cable management could be improved

Price, specs, and availability

The Corsair 3500X range of PC cases starts from $90 for the base model with no cooling fans included. This is a great choice for those with fans and those who wish to buy aftermarket solutions. The next step up is the Corsair 3500X RGB, which is the model we're reviewing today. This costs $110 and comes with three pre-installed Corsair RS120 RGB fans on the front-side intake bracket. Then there's the range-topping iCUE 3500X RGB, which (as the name implies) has three iCUE LINK RX120 fans and a pre-installed iCUE Link System Hub for controlling everything.

Corsair isn't known for making affordable PC cases, so it's good to see yet another sub-$100 option available for system builders. All three versions of the Corsair 3500X are available in white or black and have identical specifications. They all support E-ATX motherboards, GPUs up to 410mm, PSUs up to 180mm long, and can hold a CPU cooler with a maximum height of 170mm. Two 2.5-inch and two 3.5-inch drive slots are present for storage, though there's a good chance you'll be using the M.2 form factor with modern motherboards.

Although it supports motherboards up to E-ATX, it's not a massive PC case, measuring 506 x 460 x 240 mm. You won't have trouble placing this desktop PC on or below your desk.

Specifications Material Steel, Plastic, Tempered Glass Motherboard Size (Max.) E-ATX Graphics Card Size (Max.) 410 mm 3.5" Drive Slots 2 RGB Lighting Yes Viewing Window 2 2.5" Drive Slots 2 Power Supply Size (Max.) 180 mm Exterior Dimensions 506 x 460 x 240 mm Color Options Black, White Expand

Design and features

Form and function