PC cases are one of the most crucial components of a build. And while they may not look all that different, there are a lot of variables that come into play if you're looking to get the best performance from your rig. Of course, finding one for a good price is always a challenge, but we think this Corsair 4000D Airflow is going to offer the best bang for your buck at the moment.

The case delivers a design that's sleek, while also providing tons of space for all your components to build out your dream PC. Of course, the huge discount doesn't hurt as well. It normally comes priced at $105, but with a recent price drop, it can now be had for much less, with this model falling just $80 for a limited time.

What's great about the Corsair 4000D Airflow?

So what makes this case so good? Well, despite being a mid-tower case, you're going to get a ton of space and a design that allows you to keep everything looking neat, thanks to its integrated cable management that makes building something that looks good easy.

When it comes to motherboard selection, there really aren't too many restrictions here, with the case accepting a variety of options, like ATX, Mini-ITX, micro-ATX, and even E-ATX. It also comes with plenty of room for ventilation, with two 120mm fans included in the box, and room for plenty more.

For those that want to build using radiators, that's also possible too, with a wide range of compatibility from 120mm, all the up to 360mm. And while the case may look simple, it still provides easy access to ports with a front I/O panel that includes USB-C, USB-A, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

So, if all of this looks good, then we recommend grabbing this deal while you can because, at this price, it's a no-brainer. Of course, if you need something a little more compact, you can always go with another Corsair model that's small but packs plenty of space, and is also extremely affordable.