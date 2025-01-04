Your changes have been saved Corsair 5000D Airflow $100 $175 Save $75 The Corsair 5000D Airflow is an impressive chassis with a simple, yet elegant design. The front panel has large cut-outs for allowing mounted fans to pull in cool air. A large side tempered glass window will showcase all the components installed within and support for up to a 360mm radiator ensures everything will run cool. $100 at Amazon $125 at Newegg

If you're looking for a PC case that's going to provide tons of airflow for your components, look no further than Corsair's 5000D Airflow. Not only does this keep your components cool thanks to its great design, but it also looks good as well. While this case normally comes priced at $175, it can now be had for just $100 for a limited time when you grab it from Amazon. But be quick because this massive 43% discount won't be around for long.

Related Best PC cases in 2025 Your new PC deserves a shiny new case to live in, and we've rounded up the best options you can buy depending on what kind of rig you want.

What's great about the Corsair 5000D PC case?

Let's start with the most important bits, as the Corsair 5000D provides a design that makes it easy to install all your parts, while also providing excellent airflow. There's even a cable management system that makes it all look nice and tidy without much effort.

Of course, it's really up to you how far you want to take this case, but in its base form, you're getting two 120mm case fans that come included, providing good airflow, exactly where you need it. With that said, you can always expand by adding more, and there's even room for multiple radiators as well.

On the top of the case, there's plenty of I/O, with USB-A and USB-C ports, along with a 3.5mm audio jack. The glass panel on the side of the PC case also gives you the opportunity to show off your components or RGB lighting, just in case you're into that sort of thing.

For the most part, you really can't go wrong with a case like this. Corsair is known for making PC case accessories and the 5000D Airflow is no different. It provides exactly what you need in order to build out a real cool setup while also nailing the basics.

So get it now while it's down to just $100, or if you're not so sure about what you're looking for, you can always check out some other great PC case options as well. Or if you want to get to know PC cases a little better, we have a pretty good guide on why it's worth spending the extra money to buy something good.