The Corsair 5000D is one of Corsair’s best PC cases, mostly thanks to its clean design and spacious interior. With this Prime Day deal, it’s an absolute steal for the price and a perfect starting point for anyone who’s looking to build a new PC in 2023.

This specific deal is looking at the white version, but you can also find the black one at a decent price if that’s more your style. Either way, you won’t be disappointed. While the 5000D Airflow offers better ventilation, you might prefer the cleaner look of the “regular” version thanks to its solid steel front panel. It has support for plenty of fans, and you can easily install two 360mm radiators at the top and the bottom.

The two included 120mm AirGuide fans seal the deal, making this a great case for anyone who demands good airflow with sophisticated looks and a spacious interior.

What’s great about the Corsair 5000D?

A lot of PC cases these days feature outlandish designs and some form of gimmicky features. Not the Corsair 5000D. Corsair’s mid-tower ATX cases like the 4000D have been successful in the past simply because of simplicity. The 5000D features a simple steel front panel with cutouts for ventilation and a tempered glass side panel. With plenty of room to work with, that’s all you really need.

This PC case manages to look clean and elegant without being boring. Because of the spacious interior, you can make the inside of your PC look good to help your components shine. Want to build a full custom watercooling loop? No problem, the Corsair 5000D has support for two 360mm radiators at the front and the top. Prefer to have your GPU mounted vertically? That’s easy to do with the 5000D.

This is why you shouldn’t let the simple aesthetic fool you. There’s a lot possible with this case because of the focus on simplicity. It gives you all the tools you need without having to rely on extra bells or whistles or flashy designs. The case is also incredibly easy to work with thanks to cable routing channels and support for E-ATX motherboards. At $65, there’s not much more you could want out of a PC case.