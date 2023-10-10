Corsair is a popular name in the enthusiast PC hardware space and is home to some high-quality components, including SSDs, CPU coolers, and more. It also has an excellent array of PC cases that rank among the best in our recommendation list. Some of these cases, however, are a bit on the expensive side, which is why you must snag them when they're discounted. Thankfully, a few of our favorite Corsair PC cases have made it to the Prime Day deals roster this year, saving you as much as $100. Let's dive in!

Corsair iCUE 465X RGB Mid-Tower ATX

Corsair iCUE 465X RGB $103 $165 Save $62 The Corsair iCUE 465X RGB is a mid-tower PC case for upper midrange to high-end PCs. It has support for multiple radiators (up to 360mm) and comes with three preinstalled RGB fans. $103 at Amazon

The Corsair iCUE 465X RGB is among the best mid-tower enclosure you can get for your components, and it's currently down to just $103 from its usual price of $165 in the U.S. You can get this in both black and white color options, although you'll see a lot of black-colored accents on the white variant, so keep that in mind. You get tempered glass panels on one side and the front, while the rest of the enclosure is made out of the steel and plastic. The highlight of this particular tower is that it comes with three pre-installed Corsair LL120 RGB fans with support for iCUE lighting profiles. The company also includes an iCUE lighting node CORE to enable lighting control out of the box, so that's pretty neat too.

The Corsair iCUE 465X RGB may not be the best case for airflow centric builds, but it offers enough clearance for the modern, high-end components. It supports Mini-ATX, Micro-ATX, and ATX motherboard, and it also has clearance for CPU coolers and GPUs that are 170mm tall and 370mm long, respectively. It even has two vertical VGA slots, making it a versatile option for those going for an aesthetic build. It also has room to install a 120mm radiator at the back, up to 240mm radiator on the top, and up to 360mm radiator on the front for your AIO and cooling loop solutions.

Corsair iCUE 220T RGB Airflow

Corsair iCUE 220T RGB Airflow $74 $125 Save $51 The iCUE 220T RGB Airflow is one of the best airflow PC cases you can buy from Corsair. It comes with three pre-installed 120mm fans to push air out through the perforated front panel. $74 at Amazon

The Corsair iCUE 220T RGB Airflow is down to just $74 right now, which is the lowest price we've seen for it on Amazon in a long time. This mid-tower enclosure is also available in both black and white color options, but it only sports a single tempered glass panel, as opposed to the two you get with the 465X case. This case, however, is better suited for airflow builds as it has more panels with perforations to push and pull more air. Corsair also includes dust filters for the floor, roof, and the front, which is a nice touch.

The iCUE 220T comes with three pre-installed SP120 RGB PRO fans out of the box, but you can add more fans on the top as well as the back. This particular case as the same radiator capacity as the 465X mid-tower, and it also has clearance for up to a 300mm GPU and a 160mm tall CPU cooler. It's not the most spacious enclosure on the market, but it's great for those who are looking for a relatively simple-looking mid-tower with good airflow.

Corsair 5000D tempered glass mid-tower ATX

Corsair 5000D Tempered Glass Mid-Tower ATX $65 $175 Save $110 The Corsair 5000D is among the top-rated mid-tower PC cases you can buy in 2023. This version of the case comes with a tempered glass as opposed to the more popular mesh panels for airflow, but it's an elegant-looking case that can liven up any setup. $65 at Amazon

Lastly, we have the tempered glass variant of the 5000D mid-tower, which is down to just $65 as a part of an unmissable Prime Day deal. That's a significant price drop for a case which usually goes for around $165 in the U.S. This is also the cheapest price we've for this case in a while, making it one of the best times to buy it. This version of the case is just as big and spacious as the one highlighted as the top pick in our best PC case collection, except it comes with tempered glass panels as opposed to mesh. While that takes away from the airflow aspect of the case, but it's still a solid enclosure for high-end builds.

The highlight of the 5000D tower is that it has room for the largest CPU air coolers, PSUs, and GPUs out there on the market. PSU and GPU clearance stands at 225mm and 420mm for this respectively, and you can also install a CPU cooler that up to 170mm tall. That's enough to fit in even the Noctua NH-D15 as well, which is all the clearance you'll need for a high-end build. This case is also spacious enough to fit custom cooling loops, making it a solid choice for enthusiasts. There's also space to mount as many as three 360mm radiators inside this case, giving it a ton of cooling potential.

Corsair cases, especially the ones highlighted in this roundup are rarely discounted, so grab them right now if you're planning a new PC build in the near future. Amazon is offering big discounts on other PC components and accessories as well, so it's a great time to build a new PC if you want to beat the Black Friday rush. We expect to see more deals over the next couple of days, so stay tuned.