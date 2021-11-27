Save $65 on the Corsair Crystal 680X case for Cyber Monday and start your dream PC build

A lot of cases from our collection of the best PC cases have dropped their prices for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. If you missed out on those deals, then there’s still time to grab this exciting Cyber Monday deal on the Corsair Crystal 680X PC case from Amazon. This mid-tower PC case is perfect for building a high-end PC. It’s available for just $200 right now as a part of the early Cyber Monday deal, making it a fantastic option to consider for your next build.

Corsair Crystal 680X PC case The Corsair Crystal 680X mid-tower PC case is a great option for building a high-end PC case. It comes with a unique dual-chamber design with tempered glass. Buy from Amazon

The Corsair Crystal 680X is available in both black and white color options, with a tempered glass side panel. It’s a very unique-looking case with one half of the front and the top panels also covered with tempered glass. The Crystal 680X comes with four pre-installed Corsair LL120 RGB fans out of the box. Three of those fans are on the front panel while the single 120mm fan sits at the back. There’s space to add four more 120mm or 140mm fans, but you’ll have to buy them separately. The case also comes with enough room to mount as many as four radiators for adding the best liquid CPU coolers on the market.

Corsair Crystal 280X PC case The Corsair Crystal 280X is a compact version of the Crystal 680X case that's suitable for SFF builds. Buy from Amazon

Alternatively, you can also check out the Corsair Crystal 280X micro-ATX PC case. It’s a compact version of the 680X case that offers plenty of space to mount a bunch of fans and radiators. It also comes bundled with an RGB lighting controller to make it easier for you to control the RGB lights. The Corsair Crystal 280X is currently available for just $140, down from its usual price of $175. It’s not the lowest price, but still very good as these PC cases are rarely discounted. We’ve also covered a lot of other PC and gaming deals as a part of our Black Friday coverage, so be sure to check those out.