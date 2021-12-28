This excellent wireless gaming mouse from Corsair is $20 off today

Corsair sells a wide variety of PC hardware and accessories, including power supplies, PC cases, mice, keyboards, headsets, and much more. One of the company’s best mice is the Corsair Dark Core Pro SE (what a name!), which is now on sale for $69.99 at multiple stores. That’s a discount of $20 from the usual price.

This is a wireless gaming mouse, packed with a custom PixArt PAW3392 optical sensor for sensitivity levels of up to 18,000 DPI, Omron switches for all the buttons, nine-zone dynamic RGB lighting, onboard storage for saving custom macros and light configurations (so you don’t need Corsair’s software installed on every PC you plug the mouse into), and a total of eight programmable buttons (including the two main buttons).

Just like most other wireless gaming mice, the Dark Core Pro uses a 2.4GHz USB wireless adapter to connect to your PC, so there’s no noticeable latency. The mouse also supports Bluetooth connectivity, so you can use it with devices that don’t have a free USB port (or so you don’t have to bring the adapter with you everywhere), and you can just plug it in directly over USB. There’s a USB Type-C connector on the mouse for charging the internal battery — no microUSB here, thankfully.

Perhaps the most unique feature of this mouse is that it also supports Qi wireless charging, which is only found on a few other competing gaming mice (like the Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless). Corsair doesn’t sell a mouse pad with Qi wireless charging anymore, but you can still place the mouse on top of any standard Qi charging pad when the internal battery is low.

This is a great option for anyone interested in a new gaming mouse, or really anyone who wants a wireless mouse without the occasional frustrations and latency of Bluetooth — you can always turn all the RGB lights off if you’re not a fan of The Gamer Aesthetic™.