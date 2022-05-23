Corsair debuts its first gaming laptop, the Voyager, at Computex

Corsair is best known for PC gaming peripherals despite also having its own desktop machine. But now you can add a gaming laptop to the list of boxes ticked by Corsair, as the Voyager has debuted alongside AMD at Computex.

Corsair has been on a buying spree in recent years, with the likes of Origin and Elgato being brought into the family. Splashes of both can be seen in the Voyager, which on paper sounds like an incredible gaming laptop.

Corsair Voyager Processor AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS 8-Core / 16-Thread 4.4GHz+

AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS 8-Core / 16-Thread 4.8GHz+ RAM 16GB DDR5

32GB DDR5 Storage 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD

2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD Display 16-inch, 16:10, 2560×1600, 240Hz Graphics AMD Radeon RX 6800M Keyboard Ultra-low profile Cherry MX mechanical Camera 1080p30 Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 3 / USB 4.0

1 x USB-C 3.2

1 x USB 3.2

SDXC card reader

3.5mm headset jack Connectivity 802.11 ax (Wi-Fi 6E)

Bluetooth 5.2 Battery 99Wh Dimensions 356mm x 286.7mm x 19.9mm, 2.4kg

The spec list makes for quite the read, but the stand-out feature has to be the “S keys”, running above the keyboard reminiscent of Apple’s Touch Bar. These are in fact Corsair leaning on its Elgato pals to bring some of the Stream Deck to the Voyager laptop. There are ten of them in total and they’re all powered by Elgato’s Stream Deck software, giving content creators some serious added functionality.

Traditionally the target audience for the Voyager would go for a desktop PC over a laptop, but the sheer performance crammed in here is living proof that it’s not the only way anymore. This is an all AMD affair, launched as part of the AMD Advantage program, with the best that Team Red has to offer. And while 8-core CPUs, a powerful GPU, and masses of storage and RAM are most welcome, so too is Thunderbolt support.

AMD-powered hardware with Thunderbolt is a bit of a Unicorn, despite there being no technical reason for it not to exist. The Voyager uses the older Thunderbolt 3 combined with USB 4.0, but that’s still an impressive addition.

The icing on the cake is a mechanical keyboard with ultra-low profile Cherry MX switches. All this does come at a premium, though, with the Corsair Voyager set to cost from $2,700 when it launches, the timing of which is still unknown. But it’s an impressive first attempt, there’s no doubt.

Source: Corsair