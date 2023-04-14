Source: Corsair Corsair Vengeance DDR5 RAM Just as with its DDR4, the Corsair Vengeance DDR5 kit is some of the best low-profile memory around, combining price with performance and near-universal compatibility with coolers. $115 at Amazon $115 at Newegg

Source: Corsair Corsair Dominator Platinum DDR5 RAM Corsair's Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 memory carries a familiar design but offers a ton of improvements in terms of performance. These new memory modules have higher speeds and support for up to five XMP profiles. $205 at Amazon $205 at Newegg

Choosing the right RAM for your PC involves considering a number of factors. As well as the size of system memory, it's important to consider speeds, latency, capacity, price, and more. Corsair is one of the major players in the RAM space, and we're going to compare its Vengeance and Dominator families of DDR5 system memory. This guide will help you determine which is the best DDR5 RAM for your PC.



Corsair Vengeance DDR5 RAM Corsair Dominator Platinum DDR5 RAM Brand Corsair Corsair Size 16 GB, 32 GB, 64 GB, 96 GB, 192 GB 16 GB, 32 GB, 64 GB Technology DDR5 DDR5 Speed ~7,000MT/s ~7,600 MT/s RGB No Yes

Price & availability

The Corsair Vengeance family of DDR5 RAM kits starts from $65 for two 16GB modules. That's an affordable price for two large-capacity 6,000MT/s sticks of RAM, whereas the Corsair Dominator RGB range kicks off with a $155 kit, consisting of two 16GB 4,800MT/s modules. Comparing the two base models of RAM sees the Vengeance kit running faster but at a higher voltage and at the same timings as the Dominator kit. There are versions of Vengeance RAM with RGB lighting, but these cost more than the base models.

Same RAM, different speeds

You may have noticed some similar specifications between Dominator and Vengeance RAM; that's because they both use the same Corsair DDR5 modules. They're designed differently and are tested (and rated) to run at differing speeds, but you're getting the same excellent quality regardless of which family you choose. We've long been fans of Corsair's Vengeance RAM and frequently use it in our test suites for reviewing processors, cases, the best graphics cards, and more.

Corsair markets its Dominator series as the flagship RAM kits whereas Vengeance kits are often found in budget-friendly and value-focused collections. Vengeance LPX consists of low-profile modules that are better suited to even smaller, tighter spaces inside compact chassis. Vengeance RGB Pro is taller and has colored lighting effects to match the Dominator RAM. Although all these Corsair RAM modules have an aluminum heat spreader, it's clear the Dominator modules feel more expensive with some heft.

Corsair Vengeance RAM tops out at 7,000MT/s for DDR5, which is excellent. So too is the latency, which can be found as low as CL32. It's still not quite at DDR4 levels, but we're seeing positive advancements in the DDR5 space. For Corsair's Dominator RAM, you can expect to see speeds up to a whopping 7,600MT/s and latency as low as CL32. 7,600MT/s is rapid, though your PC configuration will likely not reach this level. It's still a struggle to get the most out of DDR5 RAM with various motherboards and CPUs, even with XMP/EXPO.

Which RAM is right for you?

We'd actually recommend either RAM for your PC build. Should you be on a tighter budget, not need the tightest timings and best speeds, and aren't too fussed about RGB lighting, the Vengeance range will perform really well with Intel and AMD processors. When you're ready to take things up a notch, Corsair has you covered with its Dominator series. It's possible to match the performance between module families, but overall the Dominator RAM will perform better, all things considered.

Source: Corsair Corsair Vengeance DDR5 RAM Best Value Just as with its DDR4, the Corsair Vengeance DDR5 kit is some of the best low-profile memory around, combining price with performance and near-universal compatibility with coolers. $115 at Amazon $115 at Newegg

You can spend a lot of money on Corsair Dominator DDR5 RAM with kits topping out at 64GB and speeds of up to 7,600MT/s. This is a serious piece of kit, though it may not quite be as good for overclocking to get even more out of the modules. Still, they look good and perform spectacularly well.