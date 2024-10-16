Corsair iCUE 2000D RGB Airflow $90 $160 Save $70 Corsair's iCUE 2000D RGB Airflow is a small form factor case that's compatible with mini-ITX motherboards. In order to maximize cooling and space efficiency, the 2000D is tall and can support up to a 360mm radiator. $90 at Newegg

There are a lot of things to consider if you're looking to buy a new PC case. And while design might be the first thing you think about, proper cooling and a space for all your components are going to need to be at the forefront of your purchasing decisions. With that in mind, we think this Corsair iCue 2000D is going to be a good choice. Not only does it provide great airflow, but it also has enough room to house even the largest graphics cards that you can buy, like an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090.

And while this case is normally priced at $159.99, it can now be had for much less, with a sweet discount that knocks 43% off. This is the lowest price we've seen for this case from a reputable retailer. So, if you've been eyeing a new case that's ultra-compact but handles the essentials really well, then be sure to grab this Corsair case as it drops to just $89.99 for a limited time.

What's great about the Corsair iCue 2000D PC case?

This small form factor case is quite tony but doesn't require you to sacrifice a lot, which is great if you're looking to go all out with a PC build that's going to perform. Despite its small footprint, you can still fit everything you need in this case, with it even supporting full-sized graphics cards up to three slots wide.

Now, as you can imagine, this case keeps things cool thanks to its mostly perforated paneling that provides air flow from all angles. You can even add a wealth of fans with up to eight 120mm or just keep it simple with a couple of radiators.

Of course, this is all going to depend on the size of other components, but at least you have options depending on the hardware you choose. Despite its simple appearance, it comes with proper I/O on the front with multiple USB ports, a reset and power button.

Overall, you really can't go wrong with this case. It has a great rating with consumers across a variety of retailers, and right now is priced at a historic low, which makes it a no-brainer. So grab it while it's still on sale and save a lot while you still can.