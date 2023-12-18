Corsair iCUE 5000X RGB $180 $299 Save $119 The Corsair iCUE 5000X RGB is a great mid-tower PC case for high-end builds. It comes with three RGB fans pre-installed and there's enough room for adding more fans and a 360mm radiator too. $180 at Amazon

There are a lot of important parts that make up a PC, but one of the most crucial is going to be the case, as it not only protects the internal parts, but it's also a major component of the computer's appearance. While you can keep things boring and just get a basic shell, it can sometimes be fun to get something more exciting, one that matches your personality.

Of course, cases aren't just for protection and looks, but there's also a functional element as well. With the proper setup, you can create a more efficient space for your parts to work, which means less stress on your components, and a better experience for the user. With that said, some of best PC cases can be quite expensive, but they don't have to be if you're on the hunt for a good deal.

With that in mind, we've located a fantastic deal on a Corsair iCue 5000X QL Edition Mid-Tower ATX case. This case normally retails for $289.99, but it can now be had for a fraction of the price with a recent deal that knocks 40% off, bringing the price down to $179.99. So if you've been looking to build a new PC or just wanted to upgrade your existing setup, this case is going to be a great choice.

What's great about the Corsair iCue 5000X QL Edition Mid-Tower ATX case?

The case looks good thanks to its all-white design and four tempered glass panels that really allow all the internal components to shine. While things can get messy inside of a case with cables and whatnot, the iCue 5000X makes cable management simple with a hidden channel that allows cables to be routed, keeping things looking clean.

As far as what can fit in this case, you're going to get ample space with this mid-tower case that stands 521mm high, 520mm deep, and 245mm in width. Of course, there's ample space for cooling parts as well, with cutouts for 120mm and 140mm fans, and space for multiple radiators. You also get easy access to all necessary connections with a front-panel IO panel that keeps things within reach.

Perhaps one of the great things about this case is that it comes with four iCUE QL120 fans that also offer customizable RGB LED lighting. Of course, you're still free to install fans of your own, and the case can also accommodate radiators for additional cooling to components. Corsair also includes a light module that can sync and control compatible components with LED lighting. For the most part, this is a fantastic case, and well worth it at its discounted price. So if you've been looking for a great mid-tower case, grab this one while you can.