Corsair iCUE H150i RGB ELITE $95 $180 Save $85 The Corsair iCUE H150i RGB Elite is one of our favorite liquid coolers right now. While it usually has an eye-watering price of $180, it can now be had for much less as it drops to just $95. $95 at Amazon

Liquid cooling is going to be the way to go if you're trying to lower the component temps in your PC. And while there are lots of great options for CPUs, we think this one from Corsair is going to be a winner, thanks to its excellent cooling abilities, large 360mm radiator, and fantastic RGB lighting.

Related Best liquid coolers for CPUs in 2024 Our collection of the best liquid coolers reflects the ever-evolving market, with fresh options updated overtime to include new coolers.

Of course, there's one more cherry on top here, which is that the Corsair iCue H150i RGB Elite is one of our favorite liquid coolers of 2024. Best of all, it's now down to its lowest price yet, at just $95 for a limited time in this early Black Friday deal. So get this deal while you can because it won't be around for very long.

What's great about the Corsair iCue H150i RGB Elite?

Source: Corsair

If you want something that's going to work great and is easy to install — the Corsair iCue H150i RGB Elite is going to be right up your alley. Not only do you get excellent cooling thanks to the 360mm radiator that houses three 120mm fans, but you're also getting some fantastic cosmetics perks here as well with customizable RGB.

Of course, you're also going to get the ability to customize your cooling preferences here as well, with fan speeds that can be dialed up to 2,400RPMs. The cool thing is that if you have other Corsair products, you can link them together and coordinate the look using the brand's iCUE LINK system. When it comes to compatibility, it works with both Intel and AMD chips.

You really can't go wrong here, with a price so low that it's a no-brainer if you're currently building a new PC or want to just upgrade your cooling. Of course, if liquid cooling doesn't really seem right for you, we also have some other great CPU cooling options as well.