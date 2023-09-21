Corsair iCUE H150i Elite LCD XT Liquid CPU Cooler $235 $300 Save $65 This premium all-in-one CPU cooler by Corsair features a slim design, 360mm radiator, and IPS LCD display that can be customized to show the status of your PC or just have some custom art. While this AIO CPU cooler normally retails for $300, it can now be had for much less, coming in at just $235 for a limited time. $235 at Amazon

This is one of the best all-in-one CPU coolers on the market, offering a sleek look, plenty of cooling, and a customizable LCD display that can add a flair of personality to your PC. Plus it's from a brand you can really trust, with Corsair producing some of the best PC and gaming accessories and has been in business for nearly 30 years.

With that said, this AIO CPU cooler normally costs quite a bit, coming in with a price tag of $300. Luckily, we spotted this great deal on Amazon that knocks $65 off its retail price. While that doesn't sound like much, this discount is dramatic, bringing it down to its lowest price ever. So if you've been looking for a CPU cooler that's going to get the job and then some, be sure to grab this one while you can.

What's great about the Corsair iCUE H150i Elite LCD XT Liquid CPU cooler?

While a normal CPU fan is going to be just fine for cooling, upgrading to the Corsair iCUE H150i Elite is going to make a world of difference with more efficient cooling thanks to the block and radiator, with customizable fan speeds to keep your PC and CPU running their best.

In addition to excellent cooling, you're also going to get a vibrant 2.1-inch IPS display that can be customized to show off your CPU temperature, logo, custom image / GIF, and more. While this part won't increase performance in any way, it's still nice to be able to add a touch of personality inside the case with a customizable screen. Of course, since this product is geared towards gamers and PC customizers, there's going to be a lot of RGB lighting, which can also be customized.

So if you've ever thought about upgrading your CPU cooling system, the Corsair iCUE H150i Elite is going to be an excellent option. Just be sure to grab it while it's on sale. Right now on Amazon, it's being discounted down to $255, and you can clip the digital coupon before check out to save an additional $20.