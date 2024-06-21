Corsair iCUE Link AIO LCD screen module $61 $100 Save $39 If you own a Corsair iCUE Link AIO and have been looking for a way to spruce it up, well, this LCD screen module is going to be the perfect thing. Right now, you can grab this add-on for its lowest price yet, with a discount that knocks 39% off. $61 at Amazon

Fan coolers are great, but if you're really looking to boost the cooling power of your PC, then a liquid cooler is the way to go. And if you're already using one, and it's a Corsair iCue AIO, then you're going to want to pick up this LCD screen module that will not only become a nice cosmetic upgrade for the inside of your case, but will also be able to show you critical information about your PC's health as well.

For a limited time, you can score this device at its lowest price to date with a discount that knocks 39% off. This is a fantastic discount and one that we've never seen before on this product. So get it while you can because this deal isn't going to be around for long.

What's great about the Corsair iCue Link AIO LCD screen module?

When it comes to the actual features of this LCD module, you're going to get a vibrant IPS LCD display that comes in at 2.1 inches and offers a resolution of 480x480. In order to increase the wow factor here, Corsair has also added an array of 24 LEDs that surround the screen, ensuring that it will be an eye-catcher.

As far as what you can use this screen for, well, it can be used to show off the vitals of your PC, or can also be customized to show off animations using your favorite GIFs or just have a static logo. Since you're getting a 24-bit color depth, things should look pretty clean on this display, no matter how it's being used.

Perhaps the best part about all of this is that the installation is a breeze, and can be done without any tools. You simply pop off the old AIO attachment, and then pop on the new screen, and plug in some additional cables, then you're good to go. Of course, the most important part about this upgrade is to make sure that it's compatible.

So check to make sure you have a Corsair iCue Link AIO in order to take advantage of it. If all of this looks good, we recommend picking it up if you're trying to add some new cosmetic changes to the inside of your case. The price is fantastic and you won't find a better deal for some time, so get it now while the deal lasts.