Corsair iCUE Link H150i RGB $130 $240 Save $110 Corsair's iCue Link H150i RGB is an AIO watercooler with a 360mm radiator and powerful fans. You can now get it for just $130 for a limited time. $130 at Amazon

While the CPU is going to be the heart of your PC, making sure it stays cool is another important part of the formula when building a new PC. That's why it's essential to choose the right hardware, whether you're going with a stock cooler or something a little more complex like an AIO. Of course, we think the latter is going to be a better option, offering better cooling and a more appeal if you're into customizing the look of your PC.

Related Best liquid coolers for CPUs in 2024 Our collection of the best liquid coolers reflects the ever-evolving market, with fresh options updated overtime to include new coolers.

And while they can be pricey, we found a great deal on this Corsair iCUE Link H150i RGB, which is now down to its lowest price for a limited time. The Corsair iCUE Link H150i RGB normally comes in at $240, but can now be had for much less as it drops to just $130, which is 46% off. You really can't go wrong with this AIO, as it boasts an excellent review rating and is made by a brand that knows how to build quality PC accessories.

What's great about the Corsair iCUE Link H150i RGB?

When it comes to this AIO, it's going to be an all-in-one solution that features a 360mm radiator that houses three 120mm fans. You'll have the ability to dial in the fan speed, up to 2,400RPMs.

As you can probably already tell from the images, you're also going to get plenty of RGB lighting here as well, which can be customized and even connected with other Corsair products using the brand's iCUE LINK system.

Now, not only does this AIO look good, but it also performs well too, providing tons of cooling power. While the Corsair iCUE Link H150i RGB does come in two colors, only the black model is on sale right now.

For the most part, installation is pretty simple with this model, requiring a small change to the plate that connects to the CPU. Brackets are included that make it compatible with both AMD and Intel CPUs.

Overall, you really can't go wrong here, especially at this price. So get it while you can while it's still on sale because you don't want to miss out on this fantastic price.