Corsair is a massive brand in the PC industry and makes just about everything from PC cases and keyboards to power supplies and CPU coolers. The company's range of coolers offers good performance at a reasonable price and is among the most popular choices for PC builds. Enter the Corsair iCUE Link Titan 360 RX RGB, Corsair's latest entry for 2024. Unsurprisingly, this is an all-in-one (AIO) liquid cooler with a 360mm radiator. Although I cannot attest to its performance improvements compared to prior kits, we ran the AIO through our test suite to see how it fares with AMD and Intel CPUs.

Installing the AIO cooler is painless, though you must check the manual to ensure everything is correctly assembled. Though Corsair preinstalls the three fans, the cabling between the fans, pump, and hub can be initially confusing. Once everything is set up, you're good to go with even the more powerful AMD and Intel processors. Performance is excellent and fewer cables allow anyone to create a clean-looking system. The only issue I have with this AIO is the price. It's double the cost of the excellent Arctic Liquid Freezer III 360 and its more advanced features may not warrant the bump.

About this review: Corsair provided XDA with an iCUE Link Titan 360 RX RGB sample but had no input before publication.

Corsair iCUE Link Titan 360 RX RGB 8 / 10 The Corsair iCUE Link Titan 360 RX RGB is a great AIO cooler and one that can handle the most powerful AMD and Intel processors. It's slightly on the pricey side, especially compared to the competition but may be worth purchasing for the hot-swap caps and integration with other Corsair hardware. Brand Corsair Cooling Method Liquid Integrated Lighting Yes Fan Speed ~2100 RPM Pros Gorgeous LCD on the CPU block

Impressive thermal performance

Preinstalled linked fans Cons Expensive

PCIe power requirement $200 at Amazon $200 at Newegg

Price, specs, and availability

Costing $200, the Corsair iCUE Link Titan 360 RX RGB is one of the more expensive AIO liquid coolers. To help soften the blow of this increased cost, Corsair made sure to include some more premium features not found on many other AIO kits. Firstly, there are the magnetically-linked three fans pre-installed on the radiator. Next up is the premium design and gorgeous RGB lighting. Finally, there's the hot-swap block cap system for switching out the preinstalled cap. It helps that the performance of this cooler is among the best in the business, but it's still a high price to pay to cool your CPU.

Specifications Brand Corsair Cooling Method Liquid Integrated Lighting Yes Fan Speed ~2100 RPM

Design and features

Unboxing the Corsair iCUE Link Titan 360 RX RGB is similar to most other AIO liquid cooling kits. The entire kit comes in a familiar Corsair branded box with ample packaging. Inside the box is an interesting omission. There are no fans. There are fans, but they're hidden within the radiator cardboard as Corsair pre-attaches all three blowers to the main unit. This is handy since most installations will use the AIO as configured, but if you prefer to switch things up a little and use the fans in a pull setup, you'll need to reinstall them on the opposite side of the radiator.

All three fans are linked together without cabling, creating a clean look ahead of installation inside a chassis.

A few bags of goodies are included with the preassembled AIO loop. It's nice to see Corsair use paper here for securing screws and brackets instead of the usual plastic bags. AMD and Intel support is included for the most recent sockets, as well as a few generations prior. The small black box is the Corsair iCUE Link Hub, which is required for the entire thing to function — it's not a simple fan and RGB controller. Interestingly, you'll notice the lack of a Molex or SATA power adapter and that's because Corsair opted to use PCIe. Yes, the same PCIe your GPU utilizes.

This is a positive since almost everyone will have PCIe cables which means you don't need to dig out a SATA/Molex cable just for the AIO. But if you're using an SFX PSU or one with a limited number of PCIe connections, you may encounter an issue with supplying power to the GPU and AIO simultaneously. This won't be a problem for most PC builds, but it's something to consider. All three fans are linked together without cabling, creating a clean look ahead of installation inside a chassis. Speaking of looks, there's plenty of RGB lighting throughout the iCUE Link Titan 360 RX RGB.