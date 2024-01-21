Corsair's K55 Core RGB gaming keyboard entered the market at the start of the year as an affordable, full-sized option with media controls, quiet membrane typing, and customizable lighting. It's reasonably priced, to the point where it's the same price as our — at the time of writing — favorite ultra-cheap gaming keyboard, the G.Skill KM250.

The hardware inside the keyboard is nothing fancy in the broader market. It has basic rubber dome switches, 12-key selective rollover, and single-stage feet. But the included spill-resistance, customizable RGB lighting, and media controls raise the value to mostly match the $40 asking price. I've put the keyboard through about 25 hours of gaming so far with no issues, but I can't speak to its lasting durability beyond that. Is it worth that asking price? For casual gamers who prefer silent typing, sure. For younger, spill-prone users, absolutely.

About this review: Corsair supplied XDA with a review unit of its K55 Core RGB keyboard, and it did not have input into the contents of this article.

Corsair K55 Core RGB Budget gaming keyboard Great for casual gaming and productivity 8 / 10 Corsair's K55 Core RGB is a gaming keyboard with a lot to offer for $40. It has 10-zone customizable RGB lighting, some spill resistance, and dedicated media controls. The typing experience is soft and quiet and has the performance needed for a smooth, if casual, gaming experience. Backlight Customizable RGB Media Controls Yes Num Pad Yes Switch Type Rubber dome Number of Keys 110 Compatible Devices Windows/macOS Wired operation USB-A 2.0 Polling rate 1,000Hz Other 12-key selective rollover

Dedicated media, Windows lock, and brightness controls

Gray and black keycap options

Quiet and smooth typing, decent gaming performance Cons Single-stage height adjustment

No n-key rollover support

Chunky plastic base, no wrist rest included

Not for those who want a modifiable, high-performance keyboard $40 at Amazon (Black) $40 at Amazon (Gray)

Pricing and availability

Corsair's K55 Core RGB gaming keyboard is now available, starting at around $40. It's available in black and gray color options with no difference in price. You can currently find it for sale at Corsair's website and Amazon. It's expected to hit more retailers as it ages, as with other Corsair gear.

Design

Plastic build, water resistance, and RGB lighting

The Corsair K55 Core RGB is a full-size keyboard intended primarily for gaming. It has a numpad, nav cluster, a full row of function keys, a Windows lock button, and even some dedicated controls for media and backlight brightness. It connects via USB-A 2.0 and has a long, attached rubber cable for connectivity.

The keyboard is made almost entirely from plastic but doesn't feel flimsy like other budget boards. The base is quite chunky, which no doubt contributes to its rigidity, but this, in turn, raises the keys well off the desk. If you're concerned about wrist fatigue, you might want to add a wrist rest to your purchase.

The keyboard's feet are a simple flip-down fare that lacks any sort of two-stage design. Many keyboards these days have feet that work at two heights, but not here. I got used to the keyboard's angle, but I still prefer a steeper approach with a higher back when gaming.

The keyboard is made almost entirely from plastic but doesn't feel flimsy like other budget boards.

The keycaps are not intended to be removable. You can pull them out of the sockets, but you can see the clips holding them firmly in place. This is not a keyboard designed for modding. They are relatively short, and the base makes up most of the keyboard's bulk. It's about as heavy as my 65% aluminum keyboard at 751g.

Below each keycap is a connected surround that shows off the internal RGB lighting. While color shines through the lettering on each key, you also get a nice, connected glow. This design looks to be the source of the advertised water resistance, which Corsair says can handle up to 300mL of water. Sugary, sticky drinks will still cause issues, but I could drip some water between keys without negative effects. Just don't take it swimming.

The back of the keyboard deck has some stylized design elements surrounding the Corsair logo, and it also has four drilled holes that allow RGB lighting to shine through onto your desk. It didn't make much of an effect when placed on a desk mat, but it's noticeable when used on a bare surface.

Corsair sent me the gray color scheme to review, but you can also opt for black keycaps. The base remains black no matter which you choose.

Software and features

Corsair iCue lets you sync RGB lighting with compatible hardware

Above the numpad are four buttons arranged in a dial. These control volume and track, allowing you to remain in your game while making adjustments. Next to the media dial are two other standalone buttons, one for backlight brightness control and the other to lock the Windows key. No more getting sent back to the lobby when you accidentally minimize your game by opening the Start menu. You can change these key assignments through the Corsair iCue app, which effectively adds macro keys.

The RGB backlight is split into 10 zones, and it, too, is controlled through iCue. There are lots of presets, but you can get quite granular with your own lighting setup. My gaming PC is filled with Corsair fans already, and the iCue app can sync all compatible hardware lighting. The iCue app isn't perfect, and I've had to troubleshoot in the past. Companion software never seems to work flawlessly, but that's not saying that you specifically will run into issues.

The iCue app isn't perfect, but it affords a respectable amount of customization for the K55 Core.

Plugging the keyboard in without setting anything up results in an aggressive lighting pattern, so you'll no doubt want to customize things as soon as possible. If you just want to use the keyboard quickly without installing an app, you can turn off the lighting with the physical brightness button.

Typing and gaming experience

Great for casual and younger gamers

The K55 Core relies on membrane switches. Each key sits above a collapsible rubber "dome" that gives a bouncy feel without requiring individual springs or switches. The result is a quiet typing experience. There's an actuation point that you can feel, but pressing beyond that gets you into the soft, bouncy territory.

Quiet membrane switches are ideal for dorms, offices, and other shared spaces.

Many gamers prefer the tactile feedback and performance of a great mechanical keyboard, but this often comes with a loud click that can disturb others nearby. If you're gaming in close quarters — or you're buying a keyboard for the kids to use — this should be a suitable option. Sound, likewise, should not be nearly enough to bleed through an open mic.

High-performance keyboards aren't necessary for all gamers, and I used the keyboard without issue for frenetic first-person shooter, strategy, and sim games. The 1,000Hz polling rate matches even high-end keyboards, and it was snappy enough to not stand in the way of my reflexes.

Corsair includes 12-key selective rollover, allowing you to press up to 12 keys at once and have them each register an input. High-end keyboards usually stick with n-key rollover, where all keys can be pressed at once, but for a budget keyboard, this is respectable.

Should you buy the Corsair K55 Core RGB?

You should buy the Corsair K55 Core RGB if:

You want an affordable gaming keyboard without mechanical switches

You want quiet typing and customizable RGB backlighting

You want some spill resistance to protect your purchase

You should NOT buy the Corsair K55 Core RGB if:

You're a competitive gamer who needs a high-performance keyboard

You're interested in switch and keycap modding

You have no use for a numpad or nav keys (save space on your desk with a smaller deck)

You hate dealing with cables

The Corsair K55 Core RGB offers a great typing and gaming experience within the limits of membrane and rubber dome tech. It's not as convenient as a quality wireless keyboard, but the attached cable keeps the price down. Typing is soft, silent, and fast, while performance is snappy enough to suit casual and younger gamers who don't need to spend more on mechanical tech. With RGB lighting disabled, it can even suit a more professional setup.

The plastic build is firm (if a bit chunky), and I like the RGB surround for each key. You don't want to buy this keyboard if you're interested in modding switches and keycaps, but it's nice that Corsair has two color options straight from the factory. Spill resistance is appreciated, and the Windows key lock is a boon. If you're looking to spend about $40 on a comfortable keyboard for productivity and gaming, this one is easy to recommend. Be sure to have a look at our overall favorite keyboards to see how its features compare.