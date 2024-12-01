For someone buying their first mechanical keyboard in 2024, the market is flooded with countless options for every budget, form factor, and style. However, if you want to go with an established brand without spending a ton, the Corsair K70 core TKL is one of the newest entrants in the affordable segment.

Corsair has landed on a fine feature set for this model — compact TKL layout, smooth and versatile linear switches, super convenient knobs and control buttons, and enough customization via iCUE for most users. Despite some missed opportunities, the K70 Core TKL is ideal for those who need a trusted, well-built, and affordable mechanical keyboard.

About this review: Corsair sent me the Corsair K70 Core TKL for this review, but had no input in its contents.

Pricing and availability

The Corsair K70 Core TKL is a fairly new unit from the company, having launched only in October this year. Corsair also launched a higher-priced wireless variant of the same board, which has an additional knob for activating "Game Mode" and an included palm rest. This wired unit that I'm testing comes only in a single black variant, and is priced at $100, but you can find it for $90 currently at various retailers as well as on Corsair's website.

What I liked

Well-rounded and feature-rich

Close

For those unaware, Corsair's Core series is where the brand balances features, performance, and cost-effectiveness. The K70 core TKL maintains this repetition by providing an efficient and sturdy offering for under $100. The first thing I noticed after unboxing it was how slim it is, despite not being a low-profile model. It's fairly light as well, weighing just under 750g (1.65 pounds). It is wired, so portability is not one of its strong points, but for gamers who like to move their keyboard around a lot, the lightweight construction comes in handy.

The keyboard is almost all plastic, but it's built well, doesn't bend easily, plus, it has a stylish brushed metal design on the front and catchy art on the back. Corsair has also included quality kickstands if you want to adjust the typing angle.

Corsair picked the TKL form factor for this one, which doesn't sacrifice a lot of functionality, yet keeps the footprint small enough. You're getting the entire navigation cluster, arrow keys, function keys, as well as a multifunction knob. This knob helps you instantly control media volume, change the RGB brightness, scroll the screen view, and adjust the zoom setting, depending on the mode you have selected (changeable with Fn + F12). There's also a handy media control button near it that you can remap with iCUE.

The typing experience is a major element of any keyboard, and despite a few drawbacks (which I'll talk about later), Corsair's pre-lubed MLX Red v2 linear switches, pre-lubed stabilizers, and sound-dampening foam result in a keyboard that sounds good without any distracting pings.

I'm rarely impressed by the manufacturer's software found on keyboards, but I have to say that iCUE worked flawlessly on the K70 Core TKL. After downloading it, the keyboard was recognized instantly, and customizing the RGB lighting or remapping keys was fairly straightforward. Plus, the software did not feel bloated or cluttered, which is saying a lot. Talking about the RGB lighting, it's quite bright, and thanks to the shine-through keycaps, it helps keep the legends visible in the dark.

What could have been better

Feels a bit cheap for the price