Gaming keyboards can really change the way you play the game. And if you're looking for something compact that also offers lots of performance, well, you can't go wrong with the Corsair K70 Pro Mini. This keyboard is highly-rated, and while it normally comes in at a high price of $180, this steep discount slashes 53% off, making it just $85 from Amazon for a limited time.

What's great about the Corsair K70 Pro Mini keyboard?

There are a lot of different factors that make up a mechanical keyboard. So it can be hard to choose one that fits your needs and your budget. The good news is that mechanical keyboards offer a lot of versatility, especially since they can be customized with new parts.

With that said, we think this Corsair K70 Pro Mini keyboard is going to provide a good base for anyone that's looking for a compact and feature-packed mechanical keyboard. As you can probably already tell, this keyboard is quite small, but its 60% form-factor doesn't limit what it can do.

You still get a sturdy and durable case that's made from aluminum, and Cherry MX switches that offer great feedback and performance. If you don't like the switches, or if they happen to go bad, you can always replace them yourself, which extends the life of the product. You can also replace the keycaps as well, just in case something happens to them.

In addition to a wired connection that will give you the best performance with an 8,000Hz polling rate, you can also go wireless using Corsair's Slipstream wireless technology or Bluetooth. When it comes to wireless performance, you can expect up to 32 hours of use with RGB lighting on, and up to 200 hours of use if you decide to leave the RGB lighting off.

When it comes to compatibility, you can pretty much use this keyboard with any device out there. So, whether you have a Windows PC, Mac, Linux, or mobile device — it'll work with those devices without any issues. Of course, the real draw here is that this keyboard is now reduced in price, falling to just $85 for a limited time. So get it now if all of this sounds like what you're looking for.