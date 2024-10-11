Corsair LL120 RGB $50 $130 Save $80 This is one of our favorite PC case fans. The Corsair LL 120 RGB not only looks stellar, but it also produces great airflow as well. $50 at Amazon

It's hard to state just how important case fans are. Not only are they required to keep your PC build cool, but they can also add a nice pop of color if you choose the right ones. Of course, there are lots of different options, but we think the Corsair LL 120 RGB fans are going to be some of the best that you can buy, offering a solid mix of performance and good looks.

As you might expect, these fans don't come cheap, with Corsair charging an arm and a leg at $40 a piece. Of course, you'll need a few of these in your system if you want to keep the air flowing, which can easily add up to over $100. With that said, we definitely don't want you paying that much, which is why we've found this deal that's so good, you won't be able to pass up. For a limited time, you can grab this 3-pack of fans for a ridiculous price of just $50, which is 62% off retail. But be quick, because these tend to sell out.

What's great about the Corsair LL 120 RGB?

Let's start with the obvious; the RGB lights on these fans look superb. And when you have a trio, things can look even better, adding a nice bit of flair to any PC case. Corsair is able to achieve this look thanks to each fan housing 16 RGB LEDs in total. And you can bet that color customization is definitely possible with the controls handled by the brand's Corsair iCUE software.

When it comes to the details, these are 120mm fans with PWM control with adjustments from 360RPM all the way up to 2,200RPM. As far as how that translates when it comes to performance, well, Corsair states that you can expect max airflow at 63 CFM with sound levels that can reach up to 36 dBA. Overall, these are some pretty good fans, with a look that really goes unmatched.

And while we'd normally recommend something a bit more budget friendly, since these are now on sale, it's a good time to pick these up if you're looking to really improve the look of your PC on the cheap. As mentioned before, just be sure to grab them quickly, because they tend to sell out often.