Corsair MP600 Core Mini $140 $260 Save $120 Corsair's MP600 Core Mini is a refresh of its original MP600 Mini for devices that take 2230-sized SSDs, like the Steam Deck. It comes in 1TB and 2TB capacities. $140 at Amazon

Sometimes it's hard to believe that games can take up so much space, with some modern titles easily crossing the 100GB mark. Of course, not all games are this huge, but simply put, game file sizes are growing out of control. And the only real solution is to be ready with more storage space than you think you'll need, which means at some point, you're going to have to upgrade. With that said, we found this great deal on this 2TB M.2 SSD that's perfect for the Steam Deck, ROG Ally, MSI Claw, and other devices that can handle at M.2 2230 SSD.

Related Corsair MP600 Core Mini SSD review: Too expensive and out of touch Although the MP600 Core Mini is a step up from the original MP600 Mini, it comes with a price tag that doesn't make sense for today.

Not only do you get great performance and reliability, but you're also getting it at a price that's reasonable. For a limited time, you can score this Corsair MP600 Core Mini 2TB SSD for 46% off, dropping it down to $140. This is the best price we've seen for this SSD, as it falls to its lowest price yet. So if you've been thinking about upgrading, now's going to be a good time.

What's great about Corsair's MP600 Core Mini 2TB SSD?

Close

Now, just to be clear, this isn't the fastest M.2 2230 SSD you'll find on the market. However, this SSD provides plenty of performance with its sequential read speeds up to 5,000MB/s and sequential write speeds up to 3,800MB/s. As mentioned before, this drive comes in with 2TB of storage, which means it's a great upgrade for any gaming handheld owners. At most, all current handheld devices come in with 1TB of storage. With this chip, you'll easily be able to double your storage.

Of course, the only downside to this SSD, or any SSD that you buy, is that you will need to install it yourself, but that isn't all that difficult. We have SSD installation guides for all the top models, which you can find below. And if that isn't something you're looking at getting into, you can always opt for a microSD card, which is much slower when it comes to performance, but you'll still be able to play all your games if you choose to go down this route. And as far as reliability goes, Corsair provides a three-year warranty for its SSD, which should provide some peace of mind.