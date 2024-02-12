Corsair MP600 Core Mini $70 $95 Save $25 If you've been thinking about upgrading your Steam Deck or similar device, now's going to be the perfect time, with this deal that drops Corsair's MP600 Core Mini SSD to its lowest price since release. $70 at Amazon

PC gaming handhelds have really taken off over the past year. While the Steam Deck started it all, we've seen numerous companies deliver their own renditions, like the Asus ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion Go, and countless devices from Ayaneo. Of course, no matter which one you choose, there's going to come a time when you're going to need to upgrade the storage.

While purchasing a microSD card is the easiest option, going with a new SSD is going to be the better one. With that said, the Corsair MP600 Core Mini SSD is a fine upgrade, with plenty of performance at an affordable price. Best of all, right now, it's on sale, with the price dropping down to its lowest ever, coming in at $69.99 for a limited time.

What's great about the Corsair MP600 Core Mini SSD?

The Corsair MP600 Core Mini SSD really delivers when it comes to speed and reliability. In our tests, we found that the drive performed well, with sequential read speeds up to 5,000MB/s and sequential write speeds up to 3,800MB/s. While there are better M.2 2230 SSDs out there, this one is going to be a great option if you're looking to just increase the storage space on your handheld.

You're also going to get excellent compatibility, which means, you'll not only be able to use it in handhelds, but it'll also work on other devices as well, like the Surface Pro 9. Furthermore, Corsair provides excellent support on its products with three years of warranty coverage. The MP600 Core Mini SSD is going to be one of the best options if you're looking to increase your storage while saving money.

Of course, right now, you're going to be able to save quite a bit with this recent deal that knocks quite a bit off from the original price. While the 1TB MP600 Core Mini SSD usually comes in at $94.99, it's now discounted down to $79.99 with an additional $10 off when you apply the digital coupon before check out, bringing it down to its lowest price ever.

So if you've been thinking about buying a new SSD, now's going to be the perfect time. Just remember, you're going to need to install it, so be sure to follow our installation guide for Steam Deck if you're not sure how, or if you think going with a microSD card is going to be a better option, then check out some SD card recommendations here.