Corsair MP600 Core Mini $110 $260 Save $150 This is the M.2 SSD to get if you're looking to upgrade your storage on the cheap. Right now, you can score this 2TB model for just $110. $110 at Amazon

SSDs are the way to go if you're looking for storage that offers excellent performance. Of course, there are a lot of different options here with SATA, M.2 2280, and even M.2 2230 drives. You're going to need to know what's right for your device before you buy, but for the most part, modern products like laptops and desktop PCs are going to be able to accept M.2 SSDs.

Related Corsair MP600 Core Mini SSD review: Too expensive and out of touch Although the MP600 Core Mini is a step up from the original MP600 Mini, it comes with a price tag that doesn't make sense for today.

Now, if you're someone that's looking to upgrade their gaming handheld or something more unique like a Surface Pro, then M.2 2230 drives are going to pretty much be the only option. Luckily, there are tons of brands and speeds to choose from, but we think this Corsair MP600 Core Mini is going to be the way to go if you're looking for good performance, with tons of storage space at a great price.

Right now, the Corsair MP600 Core Mini 2TB SSD comes in at just $110, which is the lowest price we've seen at nearly 50% off. This SSD is an absolute bargain right now with this early Black Friday deal. So, if you've been looking to upgrade your drive, now's going to be a great time to do so. Amazon is offering a steep discount, but just be sure to clip the digital coupon in order to save an additional $30 and get the best price.

What's great about the Corsair MP600 Core Mini?

Close

The Corsair MP600 Core Mini isn't the fastest drive out there, but it does offer good performance with sequential read speeds up to 5,000MB/s and sequential write speeds up to 3,800MB/s. Of course, these numbers won't be a problem for most, especially if you're looking to use this drive on a portable PC gaming handheld.

This drive is going to work great with the Steam Deck, ROG Ally, MSI Claw, and so many more devices. Plus, it offers a large amount of space over the stock options in these machines, coming in with 2TB. This is the largest drive you can buy in this model, and at this price it's an absolute steal. If you want, you can even use it in a laptop or PlayStation 5 with a proper adapter.

For the most part, this is going to be the best bang for your buck when it comes M.2 2230 SSDs at this size for the time being. While there will no doubt be new deals on Black Friday, we still think that this is the one to get because this price won't be beat. So get it now while you still can.