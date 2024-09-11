Lowest price ever Corsair MP600 Core Mini $150 $260 Save $110 Corsair's MP600 Core Mini is a refresh of its original MP600 Mini for devices that take 2230 SSDs. The SSD is quick and reliable and is now on sale with a hefty discount that knocks 42% off the 2TB model. This is the lowest price we've seen on this SSD, so get it while you can. $150 at Amazon

There are a lot of different choices when it comes to M.2 SSDs. But if you're looking to upgrade a PC gaming handheld or compatible Surface device, then this Corsair M.2 2230 model is going to be right up your alley. Not only does it a reliable piece of hardware offering plenty of performance, but it's also packing tons of storage space as well, coming in with 2TB.

Amazon is discounting the SSD by 42%, which is $110 off its original retail price, making it a fantastic option at just $149.99. So if you've been thinking about upgrading and want to get something that will probably last you a while, you can grab this 2TB SSD for an absolute steal as it falls to its lowest price ever.

What's great about the Corsair MP600 Core Mini SSD?

You really can't ask for much more when it comes to the Corsair MP600 Core Mini SSD. As mentioned before, it's extremely reliable and has great performance, with sequential read speeds up to 5,000MB/s and sequential write speeds up to 3,800MB/s.

Of course, there are faster drives out there, but it's going to cost you a lot more and, and for the most part, this speed should be more than enough for most uses, especially if you're popping into something like a Steam Deck. In addition to all of the above, you're getting this from a reliable company, which means great warranty coverage.

Corsair provides a three-year warranty on the MP600 Core Mini, which is great if you're a little on the fence about this SSD. We think this is a great deal, especially at its recently discounted price, which knocks it down to its lowest price yet. And if you're not quite ready to make the jump to an SSD, then you might be better off going with a microSD card for now.