This year looks to be a busy one for PC gaming handhelds, with a variety of new models arriving, bringing even more competition to the genre. With that said, storage options have also become more plentiful over the past year, with new models of M.2 SSDs being introduced from reputable brands, which is great if you've been looking to upgrade. For a limited time, this 2TB M.2 2230 SSD is now on sale, down to its lowest price ever, dropping to just $154.99.

What's great about the Corsair MP600 Core Mini SSD?

In our review, we found that the Corsair MP600 Core Mini SSD was a great upgrade option for the Steam Deck, ROG Ally, or similar gaming handheld. The drive delivers when it comes to speed and reliability, with sequential read speeds up to 5,000MB/s and sequential write speeds up to 3,800MB/s. In our testing, read and write speeds were consistent with what the manufacturer quoted, and the performance of the drive was maintained even when the drive was nearing its maximum capacity.

If you're looking to boost the storage capacity of your gaming handheld or even Surface Pro 9, this is going to be the drive for you. So be sure to grab this deal while you can because it won't last long. The price is currently set at $169.99, and you'll get $15 off your purchase during check out, bringing the total down to just $154.99. If you're looking for other options, you're always welcome to check out some of our other recommended M.2 2230 SSDs and microSD cards as well.