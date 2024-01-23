Corsair MP600 Core Mini $170 $200 Save $30 If you're looking to upgrade your gaming handheld like the Steam Deck or Asus ROG Ally, then this M.2 SSD is going to be the perfect option. With this SSD, you're going to get a massive 2TB of space, and it now comes in at its lowest price yet. $170 at Amazon

PC gaming handhelds have surged in popularity over the past couple of years thanks in part to Valve's Steam Deck being so successful. There are now plenty of different handhelds to choose from, like the Asus ROG Ally, Lenovo's Legion Go, and also the many wonderful choices from Ayaneo. While you're pretty limited when it comes to customization of these units, one area that you can upgrade is the storage.

Although the units have a microSD card slot, if you're looking to get the best performance possible, swapping out the internal SSD is going to be the best option. Of course, this kind of upgrade can be expensive, but we've managed to find a deal so good, you won't want to pass it up. Now, for a limited time, you can score this Corsair MP600 Core Mini M.2 2230 SSD for its lowest price ever, coming in at just $169.99.

When it comes to speeds, you're looking at Gen4 performance here with up to 5,000MB/sec sequential read and 3,800MB/sec sequential write speeds. While this SSD can be used for gaming handhelds, it's also compatible with the Surface Pro 9 as well. For the most part, you're going to be getting a really solid upgrade here, especially if you're upgrading an older Steam Deck with 64GB or 256GB of internal storage.

With that said, be sure to grab this deal while you can, because at this price, it won't last long. Of course, if you're not looking for something as large as 2TB, you can check out some other great M.2 2230 deals as well.