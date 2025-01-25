Corsair MP600 Core Mini $125 $220 Save $95 Take 43% off this 2TB SSD as it drops to its lowest price yet for a limited time. $125 at Newegg

SSDs are the way to go if you're looking to upgrade your storage. Not only are they compact, but they also offer excellent performance as well. With that said, prices on these can be quite expensive, but we've spotted a deal that you can't pass up if you're looking to grab an M.2 2230 SSD.

Related 5 things to consider before buying an NVMe SSD Before adding NVMe storage to your rig, there are some things you should consider.

For a limited time, you can grab the Corsair MP600 Core Mini 2TB model for way below its original retail price of $220. Newegg is currently discounting the drive by $80, but is also offering an additional $15 off with coupon code "SAEN2A288". This is the best price we've seen, so get it while you can.

What's great about the Corsair MP600 Core Mini SSD?

Close

We reviewed the MP600 Core Mini a little while back, and while it wasn't anything special, one of the biggest issues we had with the drive was that it just wasn't priced right. Thankfully, over time, the price of the SSD has come down quite a bit, and we've even seen some excellent discounts, like the one right now, that make it one of the best bang for your buck options available.

With that said, this SSD is perfect for upgrading your PC gaming handheld or Surface Pro tablet. Since it's a Gen 4 SSD, it delivers pretty good performance numbers, with the drive topping out at 5,000MB/s when it comes to sequential read speeds, and 3,800MB/s when it comes to sequential write speeds. Again, there are faster options out there, but this one will get the job done.

When it comes to reliability, Corsair is known for making some great products, so we don't think you should worry to much about this SSD. But just in case, the brand does throw in a three-year warranty so you can get support when you need it. For the most part, the price really makes this SSD worth picking up. Just get it while it's still on sale and don't forget the coupon code during check out.