Corsair MP600 CORE XT M.2 SSD $160 $285 Save $125 If you're looking to add massive storage to your PC or laptop, this Corsair MP600 4TB drive is going to be right up your alley. You get impressive Gen 4 speeds it's produced by a reputable brand, and it comes in well below its retail price at 44% off. $160 at Amazon

Currently, Corsair makes one of the best M.2 SSDs on the market, beating out Samsung's 990 Pro. While these are both fantastic options, you're going to be paying quite a bit if you're thinking about going with storage sizes that exceed 2TB. Although it'd be nice to get 4TB and 8TB SSDs at affordable prices, right now, that's not really an option, unless you're able to find one on sale.

With that said, we've uncovered an absolutely phenomenal deal on a 4TB Corsair MP600 Core XT SSD that's now priced well below retail. For a limited time, you can score this SSD for 44% off, knocking down the price to just $159.99. Now as far as performance goes, you're going to get Gen 4 speeds with sequential read speeds up to 5,000MB/sec, and 4,400MB/sec sequential write speeds.

Now as far as other details go, you're going to get a five-year warranty, which should provide some assurance when it comes to the product. With that said, this deal is an absolute no-brainer if you've been looking to grab a lot of SSD storage for a reasonable price. Corsair states that chip is best used in a PC or laptop. But you can always pop it into a PlayStation 5 too.

Of course, is the $160 price tag is a bit too much, you can also go with a 2TB variant or 1TB model instead. Just be sure to grab these SSDs while they're still on sale. And if you're looking for portable storage, we have some great recoomendations on those too.