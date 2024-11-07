Corsair MP600 Elite $68 $105 Save $37 A fantastic M.2 SSD that is built with performance in mind. When it comes to its performance numbers, the MP600 Elite delivers sequential read speeds up to 7,000MB/sec, and sequential write speeds that top out at 6,500MB/sec. $68 at Amazon

There are a lot of great options when it comes to speedy SSDs. And while Crucial makes our current favorite with the T700 series, the only problem is that it's quite expensive. So, if you're looking for something more affordable that's still going to provide excellent performance, we think this Corsair MP600 Elite is going to be a great option.

The Corsair MP600 Elite not only looks good, but it also delivers great performance as well. Furthermore, it also comes with a heatsink, which is great for controlling the temperature of the SSD, especially in tight places. While it's usually $105, it can now be had for much less, with a discount that knocks 35% off its retail price, falling to its lowest price ever at just $68.

What's great about the Corsair MP600 Elite?

When it comes to performance numbers, this SSD delivers sequential read speeds up to 7,000MB/sec, and sequential write speeds that top out at 6,500MB/sec, which puts it close to the top of its class when it comes to Gen 4 SSDs.

This model that's on sale offers 1TB of storage, but you can also go to higher values as well with 2TB and 4TB options. As mentioned before, you're going to get sustained performance from the drive thanks to its heatsink.

This is great if you plan on installing it in a smaller space that doesn't have great airflow. Overall, you're getting a pretty nice SSD at a superb price. So get this deal while you can because it won't be around for long.